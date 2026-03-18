Sugs Lloyd Wins ₹639.24 Crore Konkan Railway Contract For SCADA-DMS Projects Over 24 Months

Sugs Lloyd Limited has secured Letters of Award from Konkan Railway Corporation Limited for projects worth Rupees 639.24 crore. |

Noida: Sugs Lloyd is strengthening its infrastructure order book with a major railway-linked project win, highlighting growing opportunities in integrated power and control systems for large-scale public infrastructure.

Sugs Lloyd Limited has received Letters of Award from Konkan Railway Corporation Limited for projects valued at Rs 639.24 crore, including GST. The order marks a significant addition to the company’s pipeline and reflects its capability to execute complex infrastructure projects in the railway sector.

The contract involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of plant systems, including SCADA-DMS work. These systems are critical for monitoring, control, and efficient operation of infrastructure projects, indicating a technologically intensive scope of execution.

The projects are scheduled to be completed within 24 months from the date of the Letters of Award. The structured timeline provides visibility on execution milestones and aligns with typical infrastructure project delivery cycles in the railway sector.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, with no related party involvement, ensuring transparency in the transaction. The win reinforces Sugs Lloyd’s position in the domestic infrastructure segment and highlights its growing role in railway-linked development projects. Sugs Lloyd’s latest order win underscores its expanding footprint in engineering and infrastructure services, supported by its ability to deliver integrated solutions for large-scale public sector projects.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional reporting.