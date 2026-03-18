Tata Steel Approves $2 Billion Investment, NINL Merger, & ₹1.49 Crore Hospital Acquisition

Tata Steel’s board has approved a USD 2 billion investment in its subsidiary. |

Mumbai: Tata Steel has rolled out a multi-pronged strategy spanning global investments, structural consolidation, and healthcare expansion, signalling a push to streamline operations while strengthening its long-term growth platform.

The board has cleared an investment of up to USD 2 billion, equivalent to about Rs 18,488.10 crore, into T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd., its wholly owned foreign subsidiary. The infusion, to be made in multiple tranches from FY2026-27 onwards, will support overseas operations, including capital expenditure, restructuring needs, and debt repayment, while maintaining full ownership.

Tata Steel has approved the amalgamation of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary, with itself. The move aims to simplify the corporate structure and unlock operational synergies. The integration is expected to improve cost efficiency, enhance resource utilization, and streamline administrative processes while consolidating long products assets under a single entity.

The company will acquire a 49 percent equity stake and 31.85 percent preference shareholding in Medica TS Hospital Private Limited for Rs 1.49 crore. This will make the hospital a wholly owned subsidiary. Located in Kalinganagar, the facility plays a critical role in providing healthcare access to employees, contract workers, and the surrounding community.

The merger is expected to drive efficiencies across procurement, logistics, and inventory management, while improving raw material security and project execution. Centralized operations and shared capabilities are likely to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve customer service in the long products segment. Tata Steel’s board decisions reflect a balanced approach of global expansion, internal consolidation, and strategic asset strengthening to support sustainable growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional reporting.