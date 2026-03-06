Tata Steel Clarifies Media Report On ₹11,000 Crore Jharkhand Investment, Says Projects Are Ongoing

Tata Steel Limited has clarified that reports about a planned INR 11,000 crore investment in Jharkhand relate to multiple ongoing capital expenditure projects rather than a single new investment. |

Mumbai: Tata Steel has moved to clear the air after a news report suggested the company was planning a major new investment in Jharkhand. The steelmaker told the stock exchange that the figure mentioned in the report represents the cumulative value of several projects already underway or under consideration.

• Evaluating capital expenditure projects with cumulative investments of ₹11,000 crore

• Expansion of Tinplate Division by 300 KTPA (Kilo Tonnes Per Annum)

Tata Steel said the clarification follows an email from BSE dated March 4, 2026, seeking details about a report titled “Tata Steel to invest 11,000 crore in Jharkhand for developing advanced grade steel.” The company explained that it routinely undertakes capital expenditure projects aimed at sustaining operations, expanding capacity, improving operational efficiency, advancing sustainability initiatives, and enhancing its product mix.

According to the filing, the company’s board has approved or is evaluating several projects across its operational units in Jharkhand over the past two financial years. These projects form part of the company’s broader capital allocation framework. Among the initiatives mentioned are the expansion of the tinplate division by 300 KTPA and the establishment of a 0.5 MTPA special bar and wire rod combi mill project.

Tata Steel noted that the tinplate expansion was initially approved in fiscal 2022 by the board of the erstwhile Tinplate Company of India Limited, which later merged with Tata Steel in fiscal 2024. Similarly, the combi mill project was approved in fiscal 2024 by the board of the erstwhile Indian Steel and Wire Products Limited before that entity was amalgamated with Tata Steel in fiscal 2025. The company also continues to evaluate additional initiatives involving technologies such as HIsarna and EASyMelt while investing in sustainability and operational improvements.

Tata Steel also addressed recent movements in its share price. The company said the decline in its stock price on March 4, 2026, appeared to be driven by broader market conditions, including tensions in West Asia, a stronger US dollar, and softer global steel prices. It added that the price movement did not appear to be linked to any specific company-related development. The clarification was issued under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information contained in the regulatory clarification issued by Tata Steel Limited dated March 5, 2026. No external sources were used in preparing this article, and it is intended only for informational purposes.