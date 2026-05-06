Lloyds Metals Q4 Profit Jumps 426% To ₹1,066 Crore, Revenue Surges Past ₹4,900 Crore

The company’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rupees 4,977.39 crore, up from Rupees 3,876.14 crore in the December quarter and Rupees 1,212.67 crore in Q4 FY25. |

Mumbai: Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd reported a sharp rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, with profit after tax climbing 426 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1,065.59 crore from Rupees 202.47 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose to Rupees 4,900.71 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rupees 1,182.66 crore a year ago. Sequentially, profit increased from Rupees 888.55 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting continued operational momentum across mining and steel businesses.

The company’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rupees 4,977.39 crore, up from Rupees 3,876.14 crore in the December quarter and Rupees 1,212.67 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax rose to Rupees 1,515.10 crore compared with Rupees 1,228.54 crore in the previous quarter and Rupees 245.06 crore a year earlier. Mining continued to remain the dominant contributor, generating segment revenue of Rupees 3,910.74 crore during the quarter.

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Sequential growth was supported by higher mining, royalty, and freight activity expenses, which rose to Rupees 2,241.36 crore in Q4 from Rupees 1,536.13 crore in Q3. Employee benefit expenses also increased to Rupees 133.13 crore from Rupees 105.58 crore. Despite elevated costs, the company maintained strong profitability, aided by higher operating scale and improved steel segment contribution. Finance costs for the quarter stood at Rupees 64.44 crore compared with Rupees 27.25 crore in Q3 FY26.

For the full financial year FY26, Lloyds Metals posted revenue from operations of Rupees 13,530.51 crore against Rupees 6,626.31 crore in FY25, while net profit rose to Rupees 3,194.30 crore from Rupees 1,450.94 crore. Earnings per share for FY26 increased to Rupees 60.24 from Rupees 28.01 in the previous year. The board recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

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The company also approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures worth up to Rupees 2,500 crore in one or more tranches on a private placement basis and separately cleared another Rupees 700 crore NCD issuance. During the quarter, the company completed multiple warrant conversions and raised over Rupees 1,620 crore through equity share allotments.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited Q4 FY26 financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.