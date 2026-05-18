VRL Logistics Q4 Profit Dips 3% To ₹72 Crore Despite Higher Revenue

For the full financial year FY26, VRL Logistics posted revenue from operations of Rupees 3,221 crore, compared with Rupees 3,161 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: VRL Logistics Ltd reported a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline in net profit to Rupees 72.1 crore in Q4 FY26, even as revenue from operations increased to Rupees 852.9 crore. The logistics company had posted a profit of Rupees 74.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 5.4 percent from Rupees 809 crore in Q4 FY25. Sequentially, the company improved over Q3 FY26, when profit stood at Rupees 64.7 crore and revenue at Rupees 826.9 crore.

Expenses Rise Across Freight And Employee Costs

Total income for the March quarter stood at Rupees 859.2 crore, compared with Rupees 811.6 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses climbed to Rupees 761.6 crore from Rupees 711.9 crore in Q4 FY25. Freight handling and servicing costs rose to Rupees 509.1 crore from Rupees 472.9 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 153.9 crore from Rupees 139.3 crore. Profit before tax declined marginally to Rupees 97.7 crore from Rupees 99.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequential Performance Improves In Q4

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, VRL Logistics posted a stronger operational performance during Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 3.1 percent from Rupees 826.9 crore in Q3 FY26, while net profit rose 11.4 percent from Rupees 64.7 crore. Total expenses increased modestly by nearly 2 percent sequentially.

Finance costs remained stable at Rupees 22.7 crore compared with Rupees 21.9 crore in Q3, while depreciation expenses eased to Rupees 63.5 crore from Rupees 68.1 crore, supporting profitability improvement during the quarter. Earnings per share improved to Rupees 4.12 from Rupees 3.70 in the preceding quarter.

FY26 Profit Jumps 30 Percent

For the full financial year FY26, VRL Logistics posted revenue from operations of Rupees 3,221 crore, compared with Rupees 3,161 crore in FY25. Annual net profit rose 29.5 percent to Rupees 236.8 crore from Rupees 182.9 crore a year earlier. Total comprehensive income for FY26 stood at Rupees 232.9 crore.

During the year, the company also completed a 1:1 bonus equity share issue, increasing paid-up equity share capital to Rupees 174.9 crore. The company said it continues to operate as a single-segment business focused on goods transport and courier services across India.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company’s regulatory financial filing and is not investment advice.