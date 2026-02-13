Lupin Q3 Profit Rises 37% YoY To ₹1,181 Crore, Revenue Grows 24% To ₹7,168 Crore

File Image |

Mumbai: Lupin Limited reported a 37 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 1,181 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations increased 24 percent to Rupees 7,168 crore. Sequentially, revenue rose 1.7 percent from Rupees 7,048 crore in Q2, though profit declined 17 percent from Rupees 1,415 crore. Compared with Rupees 5,768 crore revenue and Rupees 859 crore profit in Q3 FY25, the company delivered strong annual growth despite exceptional adjustments during the quarter.

Strong annual performance

For the December quarter, total income stood at Rupees 7,282 crore, up from Rupees 5,821 crore a year earlier and Rupees 7,138 crore in Q2. Profit before tax came in at Rupees 1,522 crore versus Rupees 1,071 crore in Q3 FY25. However, it moderated from Rupees 2,007 crore in Q2 FY26 due to exceptional items during the period. Total expenses increased to Rupees 5,334 crore from Rupees 4,750 crore a year ago and Rupees 5,131 crore sequentially. Higher employee benefit expenses and other operational costs contributed to the rise.

Sequential growth moderates

Revenue growth remained steady sequentially at 1.7 percent, but profitability softened quarter-on-quarter. Profit before tax declined 24 percent from Q2 levels. The company reported exceptional items of Rupees 427 crore (net impact), which affected quarterly profitability.

Finance costs rose to Rupees 115 crore from Rupees 108 crore in Q2 and Rupees 67 crore in Q3 FY25. Depreciation and amortisation stood at Rupees 313 crore, broadly stable sequentially but higher than Rupees 271 crore a year ago. Basic earnings per share (after exceptional items) stood at Rupees 25.74 compared with Rupees 32.36 in Q2 and Rupees 18.75 in Q3 FY25.

Nine-month performance

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, revenue from operations increased 20 percent to Rupees 20,483 crore from Rupees 17,041 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit rose 52 percent to Rupees 3,836 crore compared with Rupees 2,524 crore in 9M FY25. Profit before tax for the nine-month period stood at Rupees 4,945 crore versus Rupees 3,119 crore in the previous year. The performance reflects sustained operational growth across reporting periods.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Lupin Limited. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.