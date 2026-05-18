Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Q4 Profit Jumps 66% To ₹2 Crore, Revenue Rises 20%

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, consolidated revenue from operations rose 14 percent to Rupees 228.7 crore compared with Rupees 200.2 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd reported a 66 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rupees 2 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by improved export volumes and higher operational income. Revenue from operations during Q4 FY26 rose nearly 20 percent to Rupees 69.5 crore compared with Rupees 58 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, sequentially, profit declined from Rupees 3.6 crore reported in Q3 FY26 despite stronger revenue growth during the quarter.

Profitability Improves On Annual Basis

The company’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rupees 69.8 crore against Rupees 58.1 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax increased sharply to Rupees 2.6 crore from Rupees 1.6 crore in Q4 FY25, while profit after tax rose to Rupees 2 crore from Rupees 1.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses during the quarter increased to Rupees 67.1 crore from Rupees 56.5 crore in the corresponding period last year, mainly due to the higher cost of materials consumed and increased operating expenses linked to higher business activity. Finance costs remained elevated at Rupees 39 lakh, while depreciation expenses stood at Rupees 37 lakh during the quarter.

Sequential Performance Moderates

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated revenue from operations rose 21.7 percent from Rupees 57.1 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rupees 69.5 crore in Q4 FY26. However, profit after tax declined 44 percent sequentially from Rupees 3.6 crore due to higher operational costs and tax expenses during the quarter. Earnings per share declined to Rupees 2.36 from Rupees 4.19 in the preceding quarter.

IPO Proceeds Yet To Be Fully Utilised

The company noted that proceeds from its initial public offering, completed during FY26, remain largely unutilised. Out of the estimated net IPO proceeds of Rupees 41.1 crore, around Rupees 40 crore was earmarked for funding working capital requirements, and Rupees 1.1 crore allocated toward general corporate purposes remained pending utilisation as of March 31, 2026.

FY26 Profit Rises More Than 70 Percent

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, consolidated revenue from operations rose 14 percent to Rupees 228.7 crore compared with Rupees 200.2 crore in FY25. Annual profit after tax increased 72 percent to Rupees 10.4 crore from Rupees 6 crore a year ago, while earnings per share improved to Rupees 12.51 from Rupees 7.46 in FY25.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company filings and financial disclosures and does not constitute investment advice.