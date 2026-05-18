Garuda Construction Q4 Profit Soars 91% To ₹34.4 Crore As Revenue Crosses ₹530 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, Garuda Construction reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 530.7 crore, up 135.8 percent from Rupees 225 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd reported a 90.8 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 34.4 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by strong revenue growth and improved execution across projects. Revenue from operations climbed 84.2 percent to Rupees 149 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 80.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, revenue increased from Rupees 140 crore reported in Q3 FY26, reflecting sustained operational momentum through the fiscal year.

Revenue And Profitability Expand Sharply

The company’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rupees 148.6 crore, compared with Rupees 81.7 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax rose to Rupees 46.8 crore from Rupees 24.4 crore a year ago, while quarterly earnings per share improved to Rupees 3.70 from Rupees 1.94.

Total expenses increased to Rupees 101.9 crore from Rupees 57.3 crore, mainly due to higher project execution activity. Construction expenses surged to Rupees 64.7 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 25.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while material consumption costs rose to Rupees 32.6 crore from Rupees 21.4 crore.

Sequential Growth Remains Steady

Compared with the December quarter, Garuda Construction delivered moderate sequential growth in both revenue and profit. Revenue from operations rose 6.4 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rupees 140 crore, while net profit increased 4.4 percent from Rupees 33 crore. Finance costs declined sharply to Rupees 0.7 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 1.5 crore in Q3 FY26, aiding profitability. Employee benefit expenses remained stable at Rupees 1.3 crore during the quarter, while overall expenses rose in line with higher business activity.

FY26 Performance More Than Doubles

For the full financial year FY26, Garuda Construction reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 530.7 crore, up 135.8 percent from Rupees 225 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year jumped 146 percent to Rupees 122.5 crore from Rupees 49.8 crore in the previous fiscal.

Profit before tax increased to Rupees 164.2 crore from Rupees 66.8 crore, while annual earnings per share rose to Rupees 13.17 compared with Rupees 5.99 in FY25. The company’s reserves expanded to Rupees 407.8 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rupees 285.3 crore a year earlier. Total assets rose to Rupees 640.6 crore from Rupees 406 crore during the same period.

Board Approves Audited Results

Garuda Construction said its board approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, at its meeting held on May 18, 2026. The statutory auditor issued an unmodified opinion on the financial statements.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company’s audited FY26 financial filings and is not investment advice.