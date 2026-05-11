Sahyadri Industries Q4 Profit Jumps 147% To ₹10.6 Crore, Revenue Rises 29%

For the full financial year FY26, Sahyadri Industries reported revenue from operations of Rupees 676.83 crore compared with Rupees 600.53 crore in FY25, reflecting a growth of 12.7 percent. |

Mumbai: Sahyadri Industries Ltd reported a sharp rise in earnings for the fourth quarter of FY26, supported by strong growth in its building materials business and lower finance costs. The company posted a 147 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rupees 10.55 crore for the March quarter, while revenue from operations rose 28.6 percent to Rupees 194.09 crore. Sequentially, profit more than doubled from Rupees 4.97 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

Revenue Growth Drives Quarterly Performance

Total income during Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 196.53 crore compared with Rupees 152.57 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses rose to Rupees 182.62 crore from Rupees 146.90 crore due to higher raw material and operating costs linked to increased production activity.

Cost of materials consumed increased to Rupees 101.92 crore against Rupees 86.73 crore a year earlier, while employee benefit expenses rose marginally to Rupees 11.51 crore from Rupees 10.80 crore. Profit before tax climbed to Rupees 13.91 crore during the quarter from Rupees 5.67 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 6.68 crore in Q3 FY26.

Sequential Profit Momentum Strengthens

The company’s quarterly profitability improved significantly on a sequential basis, aided by stronger sales and reduced finance costs. Finance expenses declined sharply to Rupees 0.51 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 1.82 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net profit rose 112 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rupees 4.97 crore in Q3 FY26, while earnings per share increased to Rupees 9.64 from Rupees 4.54 in the preceding quarter and Rupees 3.90 in Q4 FY25. The company’s building material segment remained the key revenue contributor with Rupees 193.80 crore in segment revenue during the quarter.

FY26 Revenue Crosses Rs 675 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, Sahyadri Industries reported revenue from operations of Rupees 676.83 crore compared with Rupees 600.53 crore in FY25, reflecting a growth of 12.7 percent. Annual net profit rose 49 percent to Rupees 29 crore from Rupees 19.46 crore in the previous year, while profit before tax increased to Rupees 38.73 crore from Rupees 26.18 crore.

The company said it is progressing with expansion plans, including a new asbestos corrugated sheet manufacturing unit in Odisha and a non-asbestos cement boards plant in Maharashtra. The board also recommended a final dividend of Rupees 1.5 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

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Board Approvals And Governance Changes

Alongside the financial results, the board approved appointments and reappointments of independent directors, statutory auditors, internal auditors, and cost auditors for upcoming terms. The statutory auditors issued an unmodified opinion on the audited FY26 financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company filings and audited financial results and is not investment advice.