Yaan Enterprises Q4 Profit Jumps 80% To ₹41.3 Lakh As Revenue Surges Nearly Fivefold

For the full financial year FY26, Yaan Enterprises posted revenue from operations of Rupees 2,442.98 lakh compared with Rupees 541.34 lakh in FY25, registering growth of more than 351 percent. |

Mumbai: Yaan Enterprises Ltd reported an 80 percent year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rupees 41.34 lakh in Q4 FY26, supported by a sharp rise in trading revenue and improved operating performance. Revenue from operations during the March quarter surged nearly fivefold to Rupees 1,375.38 lakh from Rupees 239.46 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue also rose strongly from Rupees 887.60 lakh reported in Q3 FY26, while profit after tax increased from Rupees 34.95 lakh.

Business Expansion Operations

Total revenue for the quarter stood at Rupees 1,380.79 lakh against Rupees 244.11 lakh in Q4 FY25, while total expenses increased to Rupees 1,328.29 lakh from Rupees 211.65 lakh due to higher cost of sales and trading-related activity. Profit before tax rose 61.7 percent year-on-year to Rupees 52.50 lakh compared with Rupees 32.46 lakh in the year-ago period. Cost of sales during the quarter climbed to Rupees 1,196.28 lakh from Rupees 195.44 lakh in Q4 FY25, reflecting the expansion in business operations.

Robust Earnings Growth

On a sequential basis, profit before tax improved from Rupees 48.74 lakh in Q3 FY26, while PAT rose 18.3 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rupees 41.34 lakh. Finance costs increased sharply to Rupees 30.71 lakh during the quarter from Rupees 1.46 lakh in the December quarter and Rupees 2.25 lakh a year earlier. Other expenses also rose to Rupees 94.19 lakh from Rupees 87.13 lakh in Q3 FY26. Despite higher financing and operating costs, earnings growth remained robust due to strong revenue expansion. Earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 1.33 compared with Rupees 0.74 in Q4 FY25.

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Annual Net Profit Hikes

For the full financial year FY26, Yaan Enterprises posted revenue from operations of Rupees 2,442.98 lakh compared with Rupees 541.34 lakh in FY25, registering growth of more than 351 percent. Annual net profit rose 70.5 percent to Rupees 78.16 lakh from Rupees 45.85 lakh in the previous financial year. Profit before tax for FY26 stood at Rupees 107.76 lakh against Rupees 39.21 lakh in FY25.

The company reported segment revenue growth led by its trading of goods business, which contributed Rupees 1,351.10 lakh during Q4 FY26. The board approved the audited standalone financial results at its meeting held on May 9, 2026, and the statutory auditor issued an unmodified opinion on the results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on standalone audited financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.