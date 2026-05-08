Titan Company Q4 Profit Climbs 35% To ₹1,179 Crore As Revenue Surges 46% On Jewellery Boom

Titan Company posted a strong Q4 FY26 performance with consolidated revenue rising 46 percent year-on-year to Rupees 20,300 crore and net profit increasing 35 percent to Rupees 1,179 crore. |

Mumbai: Titan Company Limited reported a strong rise in earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, with consolidated profit after tax increasing 35 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1,179 crore compared with Rupees 871 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated total income rose 46 percent to Rupees 20,300 crore, making it one of the company’s best-ever quarterly performances. For FY26, Titan crossed the Rupees 75,000-crore revenue milestone, with annual income growing 33 percent to Rupees 76,078 crore and net profit rising 52 percent to Rupees 5,073 crore.

Jewellery Business Drives Growth

Titan’s jewellery division remained the primary growth engine during the quarter, posting 50 percent growth to Rupees 18,195 crore excluding bullion and digi-gold sales. The domestic jewellery business grew 46 percent to Rupees 17,114 crore, supported by strong demand across Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya brands, while CaratLane recorded 22 percent growth to Rupees 1,066 crore. International jewellery revenue surged 174 percent to Rupees 1,081 crore following the consolidation of Damas Jewellery.

The company said consumer confidence in gold jewellery remained resilient despite elevated gold prices and market volatility. During the quarter, Titan added 27 net jewellery stores in India and four new Tanishq stores in the GCC region. The acquisition of Damas also added 123 stores to Titan’s international retail network.

Watches And Eyecare Maintain Momentum

Titan’s watches business posted steady growth, with total income rising 8 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1,222 crore during Q4 FY26. Analog watches continued to outperform, benefiting from premiumisation trends and better price realisations. The company added 30 net new stores across Titan World, Fastrack, and Helios formats during the quarter.

The eyecare division also delivered healthy growth, with revenue increasing 17 percent to Rupees 227 crore, driven by international brands and improved pricing across product categories.

Emerging Businesses And Expansion Plans

Titan’s emerging businesses, including fragrances, women’s bags, and ethnic wear, recorded 20 percent revenue growth to Rupees 123 crore during the quarter, though the segment remained loss-making. Titan Engineering & Automation Limited (TEAL) posted a 60 percent rise in revenue to Rupees 454 crore with EBIT margin at 17.9 percent.

Managing Director Ajoy Chawla said FY26 marked a landmark year for Titan, with the company adding nearly Rupees 25,000 crore in annual revenue within a single year after crossing the Rupees 50,000-crore mark in FY25. Titan also completed its 67 percent acquisition of Damas Jewellery during the quarter to strengthen its global jewellery business.

The board recommended a dividend of Rupees 15 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited Q4 FY26 financial disclosures and is not investment advice.