Paisalo Digital Q4 Profit Rises 24% To ₹72.23 Crore, Company Recommends 10% Final Dividend For FY26

Paisalo Digital reported a strong FY26 performance with standalone net profit rising to Rs 23,468.91 lakh and Q4 profit reaching Rs 7,124.99 lakh. |

Mumbai: Paisalo Digital Limited has reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company’s board approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results during its meeting held on May 10, 2026.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company posted total revenue from operations of Rs 25,567.25 lakh on a standalone basis. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 7,124.99 lakh, higher than Rs 6,088.72 lakh reported in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share for the quarter came at Rs 0.79.

For the full financial year FY26, Paisalo Digital reported standalone total income of Rs 1,68,196.19 lakh. Annual net profit increased to Rs 23,468.91 lakh compared to Rs 19,768.70 lakh in FY25. The company’s loan book also remained strong, with total loans reaching Rs 5,79,400.67 lakh as of March 31, 2026.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported FY26 net profit of Rs 23,720.61 lakh against Rs 20,012.07 lakh in the previous financial year. Total consolidated equity rose to Rs 1,79,297.65 lakh.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 10%, or Re 0.10 per equity share, for FY26. The dividend will be paid after shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

During the quarter, the company also issued 600 commercial papers with a maturity value of Rs 30 crore.

The statutory auditors, Saket Jain & Co., issued an unmodified audit opinion on both standalone and consolidated financial statements. The company said its asset quality remained stable, with gross NPA at 0.76% and net NPA at 0.61% on a standalone basis.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company filings and audited financial results submitted by Paisalo Digital Limited to stock exchanges. Investors are advised to consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions.