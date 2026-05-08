Bank Of India Q4 Profit Rises 15% To ₹3,016 Crore As Asset Quality Improves

Bank of India reported a 15 percent rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 3,016 crore. |

Mumbai: State-owned Bank of India reported a 14.8 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 3,016 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, aided by lower bad loans and improved operating performance. The lender had posted a profit of Rs 2,626 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while profit stood at Rs 2,705 crore in Q3 FY26.

Total income for Q4 FY26 rose to Rs 22,685 crore from Rs 21,751 crore a year ago and Rs 21,206 crore in the preceding quarter, reflecting steady quarterly growth momentum through FY26.

The bank’s operating profit increased to Rs 5,026 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 4,885 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 4,193 crore in Q3 FY26. Provisions and contingencies declined 26 percent year-on-year to Rs 990 crore from Rs 1,338 crore, although they rose sequentially from Rs 576 crore in the December quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 4,036 crore against Rs 3,547 crore a year ago. Interest earned during the quarter rose to Rs 19,476 crore from Rs 18,323 crore in the year-ago period.

Bank of India’s asset quality strengthened further during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.98 percent as of March 31, 2026, compared with 3.27 percent a year ago and 2.26 percent in the previous quarter. Net NPA ratio eased to 0.56 percent from 0.82 percent a year earlier.

The provision coverage ratio, including technical write-offs, improved to 93.57 percent from 92.39 percent a year ago. Return on assets rose to 1.01 percent during the quarter, while capital adequacy ratio under Basel III stood at 18.01 percent.

For the full financial year FY26, the bank reported standalone net profit of Rs 10,527 crore against Rs 9,219 crore in FY25, while total income increased to Rs 85,036 crore from Rs 79,820 crore.

Advances rose to Rs 7.60 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026 from Rs 6.50 lakh crore a year ago, while deposits increased to Rs 9.27 lakh crore from Rs 8.17 lakh crore. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 4.65 per equity share for FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited quarterly financial filings and is not investment advice.