IDBI Bank Q4 Profit Rises Marginally To ₹1,987 Crore, Income Grows 14% QoQ

IDBI Bank’s total income rose to Rupees 9,517.50 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 8,351.61 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a sequential increase of Rupees 1,165.89 crore. |

Mumbai: IDBI Bank reported a marginal 1.7 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 1,987 crore in Q4 FY26, while total income increased to Rupees 9,517 crore. Compared to Rupees 1,954 crore profit in Q3 and Rupees 2,072 crore in Q4 FY25, the bank’s quarterly trajectory reflects stable earnings with moderate volatility every year, even as income growth remained steady across the quarter.

Strong quarterly income performance

IDBI Bank’s total income rose to Rupees 9,517.50 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 8,351.61 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a sequential increase of Rupees 1,165.89 crore. On a year-on-year basis, income improved from Rupees 9,089.81 crore. Operating profit stood at Rupees 3,106.81 crore, sharply higher than Rupees 1,950.13 crore in the previous quarter but slightly lower than Rupees 3,226.97 crore a year ago. The improvement in quarterly operating performance was supported by stable interest income and controlled operating expenses.

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Sequential growth supported by lower provisioning volatility

Sequentially, profitability remained stable with net profit rising by Rupees 33.35 crore (Rupees 1,987.44 crore minus Rupees 1,954.09 crore). The quarter saw provisions of Rupees 291.02 crore compared to a write-back of Rupees 538.89 crore in Q3, indicating normalization in credit costs. Despite this shift, earnings held steady, suggesting resilience in core operations. However, every year, profit declined by Rupees 84.57 crore, reflecting higher provisioning compared to Rupees 235.49 crore in Q4 FY25.

Earnings stability and operational metrics

Earnings per share (EPS) improved to Rupees 1.87 in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 1.82 in Q3 FY26, and remained higher than Rupees 1.82 reported in the same quarter last year. The bank maintained stable operating efficiency, with employee and operating costs broadly contained. The consistency in EPS indicates stable shareholder returns despite fluctuations in provisioning trends.

Full-year performance reflects steady growth

For the full year FY26, IDBI Bank reported total income of Rupees 35,631.19 crore compared to Rupees 34,058.75 crore in FY25. Net profit stood at Rupees 9,211.46 crore versus Rupees 7,588.99 crore a year ago, indicating strong annual growth. The bank’s performance reflects improved operational strength over the year, even as quarterly movements showed moderation.

Disclaimer: This is a summarized financial report based on audited results and is not investment advice.