Piramal Finance Q4 Profit Surges To ₹603 Crore, Income Jumps 61% QoQ On Strong Operating Gains

Piramal Finance posted a strong Q4 FY26 performance with net profit rising 52 percent sequentially to Rs 603 crore, driven by a sharp jump in income. |

Mumbai: Piramal Finance reported a sharp sequential rise in standalone net profit, which climbed 52 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rupees 603.2 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by strong income growth. Total income rose to Rupees 4,783.3 crore during the quarter, up from Rupees 2,969.0 crore in Q3 and Rupees 3,056.2 crore in the year-ago period. Compared to Rupees 395.9 crore profit in Q3 and Rupees 63.9 crore in Q4 FY25, the company’s earnings trajectory reflects a significant acceleration, albeit on a low base last year.

Strong Quarterly Rebound Led By Income Growth

The March quarter performance marked a substantial improvement both sequentially and year-on-year. Revenue from operations surged to Rupees 4,743.4 crore, compared with Rupees 2,913.0 crore in Q3 and Rupees 2,860.2 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax rose to Rupees 543.2 crore from Rupees 324.3 crore in the preceding quarter and Rupees 85.8 crore a year ago, indicating a strong recovery in core operations.

Sequential Growth Driven By Operating Expansion

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, total income increased by Rupees 1,814.3 crore (Rupees 4,783.3 crore minus Rupees 2,969.0 crore), translating to a 61 percent rise. Expenses also moved higher to Rupees 4,240.0 crore from Rupees 2,644.7 crore, reflecting increased finance costs and fair value changes. Despite the rise in costs, profit after tax expanded by Rupees 207.4 crore (Rupees 603.2 crore minus Rupees 395.9 crore), supported by higher operating income and tax adjustments, including deferred tax credits.

Key Drivers And Earnings Profile

The company reported earnings per share of Rupees 26.61 in Q4, up from Rupees 17.46 in Q3 and Rupees 2.84 in Q4 FY25, reflecting improved profitability. The quarter also included gains within other operating income, contributing to overall earnings expansion. Expense lines such as finance costs and employee expenses remained elevated but were offset by strong revenue momentum.

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Full-Year Performance Strengthens

For the full year FY26, Piramal Finance reported a net profit of Rupees 1,540.0 crore compared with Rupees 574.1 crore in FY25, marking a significant year-on-year increase. Total income for the year stood at Rupees 13,329.3 crore versus Rupees 10,660.4 crore in the previous year. The company’s annual performance reflects sustained growth in lending operations alongside improved profitability metrics.

Disclaimer: This article is based on audited financial results and is not investment advice or a complete financial analysis.