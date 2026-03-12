Piramal Finance Reports ₹96,690 Crore AUM & Expands Retail Lending Share To 82% By FY26

Piramal Finance, part of the Piramal Group, reported total assets under management of Rupees 96,690 crore, with retail lending contributing 82 percent of the consolidated portfolio. |

Mumbai: Piramal Finance is steadily repositioning itself as a retail-focused lender, expanding its branch network and product portfolio while strengthening capital levels to support sustained growth in assets under management.

Retail lending now accounts for 82 percent of Piramal Finance’s consolidated assets under management, reflecting a shift in strategy toward consumer and small-business lending. The company’s retail portfolio alone stands at Rs 79,413 crore. The lender offers a range of products, including housing loans, loans against property, used car loans, business loans, salaried personal loans, and digital lending solutions. This diversified portfolio supports growth across multiple borrower segments.

Overall assets under management have reached Rs 96,690 crore, supported by a net worth of Rs 27,872 crore and a capital adequacy ratio of 20.3 percent. The company maintains a relatively moderate leverage level with an AUM-to-equity ratio of about 3.5 times. Asset quality indicators remain stable, with gross non-performing assets at 2.6 percent and net non-performing assets at 1.9 percent. These metrics reflect the company’s focus on maintaining prudent credit risk management.

Piramal Finance operates 518 branches across 26 states, strengthening its presence beyond major metropolitan markets. Branch-based customer acquisition accounts for roughly 91 percent of total retail assets under management. The company’s customer base spans both salaried and self-employed borrowers, with a significant share located outside tier-one cities. This strategy allows the lender to tap demand in emerging and semi-urban markets.

In recent years, Piramal Group has undertaken several strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of DHFL through the insolvency process and the merger of Piramal Enterprises with Piramal Finance. These actions have simplified the corporate structure and strengthened the group’s focus on financial services. The transformation has also accelerated retail lending growth and helped reposition the company toward a more diversified and scalable lending model. With expanding retail assets, a wider branch network, and strong capital levels, Piramal Finance continues to strengthen its position as a diversified non-banking financial company focused on retail and mid-market lending.

Disclaimer: This news article has been generated solely from the information contained in the provided PDF document and does not rely on any external sources. It is intended only as an editorial transformation of the original document for informational purposes.