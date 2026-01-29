Piramal Pharma Q3 Profit Falls To ₹129 Crore On Lower Income, Revenue Recovers Sequentially To ₹1,196 Crore

Piramal Pharma’s Q3 FY26 standalone net profit rose 8.5 percent YoY. |

Mumbai: Piramal Pharma Limited reported an 8.5 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 128.91 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), even as sequential profit dipped 34.3 percent from Rs 196.33 crore in Q2. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,195.81 crore, marking a 6.1 percent QoQ rebound but a 4.2 percent decline YoY. Compared to Rs 1,127.26 crore in Q2 and Rs 1,121.36 crore in Q1, the revenue trajectory suggests improving operational momentum despite exceptional charges.

Standalone performance summary

In Q3 FY26, Piramal Pharma's standalone revenue declined 4.2 percent YoY to Rs 1,195.81 crore from Rs 1,248.32 crore in Q3 FY25, while total income rose marginally by 1.5 percent to Rs 1,291.96 crore. Sequentially, revenue improved from Rs 1,127.26 crore in Q2 FY26. Net profit grew 8.5 percent YoY but declined on a QoQ basis due to a one-time Rs 26.94 crore exceptional loss related to India’s new Labour Codes.

Sequential growth moderates

While revenue grew QoQ, total income actually dipped 2.8 percent due to lower other income (Rs 96.15 crore vs Rs 201.97 crore in Q2). Expenses also rose to Rs 1,110.09 crore, led by higher stock-in-trade purchases and depreciation. Finance costs eased to Rs 16.84 crore from Rs 20.38 crore in Q2. The exceptional item—linked to Labour Code impact—dragged profit before tax to Rs 154.93 crore from Rs 247.41 crore in Q2.

Key drivers and management view

The company attributed its performance to better inventory management and stable employee costs. EPS dropped to Rs 0.97 from Rs 1.48 last quarter but improved YoY. No dividends or buybacks were announced. The Board also approved an all-cash acquisition of Kenalog® for USD 35 million (Rs 314.58 crore) via its subsidiary, with potential contingent payouts of up to USD 65 million.

Nine-month performance and outlook

For 9M FY26, revenue stood at Rs 3,292.95 crore, down 8.4 percent from Rs 3,595.91 crore in 9M FY25, while PAT improved 5.9 percent to Rs 438.38 crore. The improvement in profit despite lower revenue reflects cost discipline and operational leverage. With a robust 9M EPS of Rs 3.31, the company shows resilience amid sectoral challenges, indicating steady momentum going into Q4.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s unaudited standalone financial results and regulatory filings. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should consult certified professionals before making financial decisions.