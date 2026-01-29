 CII Backs Economic Survey’s Growth Outlook, Urges State To Adopt Entrepreneurial Role
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCII Backs Economic Survey’s Growth Outlook, Urges State To Adopt Entrepreneurial Role

CII Backs Economic Survey’s Growth Outlook, Urges State To Adopt Entrepreneurial Role

The Confederation of Indian Industry has endorsed the Economic Survey 2025–26’s growth outlook, calling the FY27 projection realistic and urging the state to adopt an entrepreneurial role to strengthen institutional capacity, boost manufacturing and sustain long-term economic growth.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
CII endorses the Economic Survey’s growth outlook and calls for the state to evolve into an entrepreneurial enabler of development | Representational Image

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Confederation of Indian Industry on Thursday concurred with the Economic Survey 2025–26’s assessment of India’s growth outlook, with the projected growth rate of 6.8–7.2 per cent in FY27 appearing realistic amid global uncertainties.

Nominal growth outlook

The industry body forecast that with moderate inflation levels, India is poised for “double-digit nominal growth, which should help augment revenues and moderate borrowings, further easing pressures on real interest rates and thus triggering a virtuous cycle.”

CII welcomed the upgrading of the medium-term potential growth of the Indian economy to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent three years ago, adding that such sustained robust growth is a “stand-out feature in a fractured world”.

FPJ Shorts
Run For A Cause – Kharghar Marathon 2026 To Raise Awareness On Organ Donation And Thalassemia
Run For A Cause – Kharghar Marathon 2026 To Raise Awareness On Organ Donation And Thalassemia
VIDEO: Missouri Firefighters Rescue Dog As It Gets Trapped In Frigid Water
VIDEO: Missouri Firefighters Rescue Dog As It Gets Trapped In Frigid Water
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade Returns Honour Killing Bill Passed By Previous Congress Govt
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade Returns Honour Killing Bill Passed By Previous Congress Govt
Mumbai Police Book Builder For Allegedly Cheating Woman, Retired Father Of ₹52 Lakh In Dadar Flat Scam
Mumbai Police Book Builder For Allegedly Cheating Woman, Retired Father Of ₹52 Lakh In Dadar Flat Scam

Assessment of Economic Survey

The Economic Survey 2025–26 offered a pragmatic, professional and well-articulated assessment of India’s macroeconomic conditions and set out a clear medium-term reform and growth agenda aligned with the Viksit Bharat vision, said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.

“It is heartening that the Survey underscores the unifying role of state capacity, society, and deregulation in advancing India’s development and strengthening its global influence,” Banerjee said.

Call for entrepreneurial state

CII supported the Survey’s call for the state machinery to evolve into an “entrepreneurial” role by building deeper system-level institutional capacity and adopting entrepreneurial policymaking.

“CII fully supports the Survey’s articulation that a competitive India must emerge as a global manufacturing hub. Anchored in the Industry’s Next Leap framework, the Survey highlights innovation, skill development, world-class infrastructure and logistics,” it noted.

Economic conditions and risks

An Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Thursday said that balance sheets across households, firms and banks are healthier, and public investment continues to support activity. Consumption demand remains resilient, and private investment intentions are improving, it added.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Economic Survey 2025–26 Highlights Gains In Irrigation, Mechanisation, Market Support And Farmer...
article-image

The outlook for the global economy remains dim over the medium term, with downside risks dominating.

The forthcoming rebasing of the CPI series will also have implications for inflation assessment and warrant careful interpretation of price dynamics, the Survey observed.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

How Critical Minerals Are Anchoring India’s Rise to Global Power
How Critical Minerals Are Anchoring India’s Rise to Global Power
Rishabh Pant Extends Warm Wishes To Sanjiv Goenka On His 65th Birthday; Lucknow Super Giants Owner...
Rishabh Pant Extends Warm Wishes To Sanjiv Goenka On His 65th Birthday; Lucknow Super Giants Owner...
Silver Crosses ₹4 Lakh Per Kg In Delhi; Gold Hits Record ₹1.83 Lakh Per 10 Grams
Silver Crosses ₹4 Lakh Per Kg In Delhi; Gold Hits Record ₹1.83 Lakh Per 10 Grams
CII Backs Economic Survey’s Growth Outlook, Urges State To Adopt Entrepreneurial Role
CII Backs Economic Survey’s Growth Outlook, Urges State To Adopt Entrepreneurial Role
Dixon Technologies Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 32% YoY To ₹108.6 Cr, Revenue Up 26% At ₹3,945 Cr
Dixon Technologies Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 32% YoY To ₹108.6 Cr, Revenue Up 26% At ₹3,945 Cr