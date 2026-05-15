Rane Holdings Reports 48% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26

Rane Holdings Limited reported 48 percent year-on-year growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 36.3 crore. |

Mumbai: Rane Holdings Limited reported standalone revenue from operations of Rs 36.3 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 24.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, registering a 48 percent year-on-year increase.

Profit after tax stood at Rs 8.4 crore against Rs 8.7 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax rose to Rs 19.4 crore from Rs 9.5 crore a year ago. The company’s audited financial results were approved by the board on May 15, 2026.

Sequential Profit Declines

On a sequential basis, revenue increased 29 percent from Rs 28.1 crore reported in Q3 FY26. However, net profit declined sharply from Rs 22.0 crore in the previous quarter. The decline came despite stronger operating performance as tax expenses and other costs impacted the bottom line.

Profit before tax more than doubled quarter-on-quarter from Rs 9.1 crore. Employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 9.8 crore from Rs 7.9 crore in Q3 FY26, while professional charges and other operating expenses also remained elevated during the quarter.

Business Restructuring And One-Time Items

The company said prior-year numbers are not fully comparable because Rane Steering Systems Private Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary from September 19, 2024 and was consolidated line-by-line thereafter. The company also highlighted exceptional items linked to the acquisition settlement and warranty-related claims.

Rane Holdings further noted that a demerger involving ZF Lifetec Rane Automotive India became effective from February 1, 2026 following NCLT approval.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, standalone revenue from operations rose 18 percent to Rs 165.7 crore from Rs 140.8 crore in FY25. Net profit increased 24 percent to Rs 84.6 crore from Rs 68.1 crore in the previous year. EPS improved to Rs 59.25 from Rs 47.70.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 47 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.

The Chennai-based auto component group posted total income of Rs 1,539.3 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 1,377.0 crore a year ago, while total expenses increased to Rs 1,494.5 crore from Rs 1,354.6 crore.

Profit before tax slipped into a loss of Rs 25.4 crore compared with a pre-tax profit of Rs 29.1 crore in Q4 FY25. The quarter also saw a share of loss from joint venture and associate entities at Rs 69.3 crore against a profit contribution of Rs 18.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Sequential performance weakened during the quarter, with consolidated revenue falling 4.6 percent from Rs 1,608.7 crore in Q3 FY26, while the company swung from a net profit of Rs 87.5 crore in the preceding quarter to a loss.

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Total expenses moderated sequentially to Rs 1,494.5 crore from Rs 1,553.0 crore, though finance costs rose to Rs 19.1 crore from Rs 15.3 crore. The company also reported exceptional losses of Rs 0.9 crore during the quarter, while warranty-related provisions in associate entities continued to weigh on earnings.

For the full year FY26, Rane Holdings posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 5,883.3 crore, up 34.9 percent from Rs 4,361.6 crore in FY25.

However, annual profit after tax declined 38.1 percent to Rs 136.8 crore from Rs 220.9 crore a year earlier. Basic earnings per share stood at Rs 68.54 for FY26 compared with Rs 145.13 in FY25.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 47 per equity share for FY26 and also approved a preferential issue of convertible warrants worth about Rs 40 crore to promoter group entities.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited regulatory filings and is not investment advice.