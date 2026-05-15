Bajaj Global Reports Q4 Loss Of ₹4.29 Crore Despite Revenue Growth; FY26 Ends In Red

Bajaj Global reported a Q4 FY26 net loss of Rs 4.29 crore. |

Mumbai: Bajaj Global Limited reported a standalone net loss of Rs 4.29 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with a profit of Rs 5.65 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, even as revenue from operations rose sharply to Rs 35.69 lakh.

The company had posted revenue of Rs 11.56 lakh in Q3 FY26 and Rs 13.07 lakh in Q4 FY25. The quarterly trajectory reflected volatile earnings impacted by deferred tax adjustments and fair value changes in investments.

The Nagpur-based non-banking finance company reported total income of Rs 35.69 lakh during Q4 FY26 against Rs 9.83 lakh a year ago, while total expenses surged to Rs 58.78 lakh from Rs 6.79 lakh in the year-ago quarter.

Profit before tax slipped into a loss of Rs 23.09 lakh compared with a profit before tax of Rs 3.04 lakh in Q4 FY25. Sequentially, the company had reported a profit before tax of Rs 5.48 lakh in Q3 FY26.

The quarter was significantly impacted by deferred tax expenses of Rs 403.41 lakh, against a deferred tax gain of Rs 561.06 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year.

This resulted in net loss after tax widening to Rs 428.87 lakh during the quarter compared with a profit of Rs 564.61 lakh in Q4 FY25. Earnings per share stood at a negative Rs 143.95 for the quarter against positive EPS of Rs 19.51 a year earlier.

For the full financial year FY26, Bajaj Global reported revenue from operations of Rs 72.49 lakh, up from Rs 48.21 lakh in FY25. However, the company posted a net loss of Rs 4.15 crore for the year compared with a profit of Rs 5.79 crore in FY25.

Total comprehensive loss for FY26 stood at Rs 16.14 crore against total comprehensive income of Rs 18.32 crore in the previous year, largely due to adverse fair value movements in investments.

The company’s total assets stood at Rs 22.90 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 39.04 crore a year earlier, while investments declined to Rs 17.87 crore from Rs 32.06 crore. Cash and cash equivalents fell to Rs 2.56 crore from Rs 3.62 crore at the end of FY25.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited standalone financial results filed by the company with stock exchanges and should not be construed as investment advice.