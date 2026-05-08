Urban Company Q4 Revenue Jumps 71% To ₹426 Crore, Loss Widens To ₹165 Crore Amid Higher Expenses

Urban Company reported a 71 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue to Rs 425.56 crore. |

Mumbai: Urban Company reported a 71.3 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 425.56 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 248.45 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while its consolidated net loss widened sharply to Rs 165.10 crore.

Sequentially, revenue increased from Rs 382.68 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting continued demand momentum across service categories. However, higher operating expenses, deferred tax adjustments and exceptional costs weighed on profitability during the quarter.

The company’s total income for the March quarter rose to Rs 462.87 crore from Rs 418.78 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 331.46 crore a year ago. Total expenses climbed to Rs 556.86 crore against Rs 433.83 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 383.35 crore in Q4 FY25.

Consumer service revenues excluding InstaHelp stood at Rs 289.43 crore, while Native contributed Rs 79.44 crore and InstaHelp generated Rs 55.64 crore during the quarter.

Sequential growth was accompanied by a sharp increase in inventory-related adjustments and employee costs. Purchases of stock-in-trade rose to Rs 99.87 crore from Rs 62.59 crore in Q3, while employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 129.21 crore from Rs 114.20 crore.

The company also recorded depreciation and amortisation expenses of Rs 13.57 crore during the quarter. Finance costs remained relatively stable at Rs 3.28 crore.

Urban Company disclosed that during FY26, a fire broke out at one of the group’s leased warehouses in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, destroying inventory valued at Rs 9.11 crore.

The company added that insurance claims for this loss had been recognised during the year. The company also revised the recoverability of deferred tax assets, resulting in a deferred tax charge of Rs 24.27 crore.

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, consolidated revenue from operations rose 67.7 percent to Rs 1,444.47 crore from Rs 861.40 crore in FY25.

However, Urban Company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 234.81 crore for FY26 compared with a profit of Rs 39.76 crore in FY25. Total comprehensive loss for FY26 stood at Rs 227.40 crore.

Discliamer: This report is based on audited Q4 FY26 financial results and is not investment advice.