Aditya Birla Real Estate Turns Profitable In Q4, Standalone PAT Rises To ₹181 Crore

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of Rupees 180.82 crore in Q4 FY26, significantly higher than Rupees 44.05 crore in the previous quarter. |

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rupees 5.39 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with a net loss of Rupees 135.20 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rupees 82 crore during the quarter, while total income came in at Rupees 98.19 crore. Sequentially, revenue remained largely flat at Rupees 80.79 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

Standalone earnings improve sharply

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of Rupees 180.82 crore in Q4 FY26, significantly higher than Rupees 44.05 crore in the previous quarter and against a loss of Rupees 81.24 crore in the year-ago period. Standalone total income stood at Rupees 127.72 crore compared with Rupees 126.41 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 162.87 crore in Q4 FY25. The improvement was aided by tax adjustments and gains from discontinued operations.

Continuing operations remain under pressure

Despite the quarterly turnaround, the company continued to post losses from continuing consolidated operations. Loss before tax from continuing operations widened to Rupees 191.58 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 140.55 crore in the December quarter. Employee benefit expenses rose sharply to Rupees 59.07 crore from Rupees 19.01 crore sequentially, while other expenditure increased to Rupees 152.49 crore from Rupees 87.40 crore in Q3 FY26. Finance costs for the quarter stood at Rupees 20.60 crore.

FY26 performance reflects business transition

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rupees 114.82 crore compared with a loss of Rupees 157.44 crore in FY25. Consolidated revenue from operations declined to Rupees 403.77 crore from Rupees 1,203.37 crore in the previous year, largely reflecting the impact of discontinued pulp and paper operations. The company stated that comparative numbers were recast following the discontinuation of paper and textile businesses.

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Dividend recommendation

The board recommended a dividend of Rupees 2.50 per equity share for FY26, higher than Rupees 2 per share paid in the previous year. During the year, the company also reversed deferred tax liabilities worth Rupees 123.76 crore following amendments under the Income Tax Act.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited Q4 FY26 financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.