Aditya Birla Capital Q4 Profit Jumps 30% To ₹1,124 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹15,877 Crore

Aditya Birla Capital reported a 30 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 1,124 crore in Q4 FY26, with revenue increasing 12 percent to Rupees 15,877 crore. |

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Capital reported a 30 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 1,124 crore in Q4 FY26, with revenue increasing 12 percent to Rupees 15,877 crore. The performance reflects strong growth across lending and insurance businesses, though sequential comparison with Q3 is not disclosed in the press release. The company’s earnings momentum was supported by expansion in loan book and higher premium collections.

The company’s quarterly performance showed robust annual growth. Consolidated revenue rose to Rupees 15,877 crore in Q4 FY26, up 12 percent from the corresponding period last year. Profit after tax climbed to Rupees 1,124 crore from Rupees 864 crore a year ago, reflecting a sharp increase driven by improved operating performance across segments, including NBFC, housing finance, and insurance businesses.

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Sequential growth details were not specified in the disclosed summary. However, operational metrics indicate continued business expansion. The overall lending portfolio (NBFC and housing finance) grew 32 percent year-on-year to Rupees 2,07,368 crore as of March 31, 2026, while total assets under management across AMC and insurance businesses increased 16 percent to Rupees 5,91,343 crore.

Performance drivers remained broad-based during the quarter. NBFC disbursements rose 28 percent year-on-year to Rupees 24,947 crore, while housing finance disbursements grew 37 percent to Rupees 7,977 crore. The asset management business recorded a 14 percent rise in quarterly average AUM to Rupees 4,35,866 crore, while health insurance gross written premium surged 39 percent year-on-year to Rupees 6,855 crore in FY26.

For the full year, consolidated profit after tax increased 21 percent to Rupees 3,797 crore, while revenue grew 14 percent to Rupees 53,871 crore. The company also strengthened its capital position with a Rupees 2,750 crore equity fund raise in its housing finance arm, completed in April 2026, supporting future growth initiatives.

Disclaimer: This article is based on reported figures and is not investment advice.