Aditya Birla Real Estate Reports ₹8,136 Crore Booking Value Growth

Aditya Birla Real Estate’s subsidiary Birla Estates reported a booking value of Rs 8,136 crore for FY2026, supported by strong residential demand across NCR, Bengaluru, and MMR. |

Mumbai: India’s housing demand story is still going strong, and Birla Estates is riding that wave with a sharp uptick in bookings and rapid project sellouts.

Delivers Strong Bookings

Birla Estates reported a booking value of Rs 8,136 crore in FY2026, reflecting sustained demand for premium residential projects. The performance builds on an already strong previous year, signaling consistent buyer interest across key urban markets. Collections during the year rose by 23.5 percent, indicating healthy cash flow conversion alongside sales momentum.

Drives Regional Momentum

NCR emerged as the top-performing market, driven by strong response to newly launched projects. Birla Arika in Gurugram recorded bookings exceeding Rs 1,600 crore, with 152 of 156 units sold within a month, as detailed on page 2. Birla Pravaah saw all 492 units sold within 24 hours, generating approximately Rs 1,851 crore. Bengaluru also contributed significantly, with Birla Trimaya Phase 4 and Birla Evara collectively adding substantial booking value.

Expands Market Footprint

The company continued to scale across regions with eight launches during FY 2026 spread across NCR, MMR, Bengaluru, and Pune. Pune emerged as a growth market with strong absorption in new projects, while MMR saw expansion through redevelopment and new launches. Notably, the company entered the redevelopment segment in Khar West with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,700 crore and launched Birla Taranya in Thane, which recorded bookings of about Rs 952 crore with around 627 units sold, as seen on page 3.

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Management indicated that performance was supported by demand for differentiated, premium housing and a focus on integrated community living. The company emphasized disciplined capital allocation and execution strength as key drivers. It also strengthened its brand through partnerships, including a sponsorship with the Gujarat Titans, and received multiple recognitions for workplace and sustainability performance, reinforcing its positioning in the competitive real estate market.

Birla Estates’ FY2026 performance reflects steady demand in India’s residential sector, supported by rising incomes and stable economic conditions, while positioning the company for continued expansion across key urban markets.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the press release issued by Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited dated April 23, 2026, and does not include independent verification or external analysis beyond the disclosed document.