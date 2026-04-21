Stock of PNB Housing Finance Surges Over 11% After Q4 Results

The stock of PNB Housing Finance surged up to 11 percent on the bourses on Tuesday after reporting strong March quarter results.

The stock opened higher by 4.7 percent at Rs 949 compared to its previous closing price of Rs 905.80 apiece on Monday.

During early trade hours, it jumped to as high as Rs 1,006 apiece, which was over 11 percent higher than the previous close.

However, the stock later pared some of the gains to trade at around Rs 976 apiece, which was still almost 8 percent higher than the previous close.

During the last seven days, the stock of the housing finance major has delivered a return of over 15 percent, while the last 20 days have seen a rise of about 23 percent in the stock value.

The latest rally in the stock has come after it announced its March quarter results.

The company has posted a 19 percent rise in net profit at Rs 656 crore compared to Rs 500 crore during the same period last year.

The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of face value Rs 10 for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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The net interest income (NII) of the housing finance company grew around 11 percent year on year to Rs 810 crore, broadly in line with estimates.

Other income, however, declined about 10 percent year on year to Rs 120 crore, while operating expenses rose 17 percent year on year to Rs 250 crore.

The company’s total income increased 6.6 percent to Rs 2,172 crore in Q4FY26, compared with Rs 2,037 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, net profit stood at Rs 2,291 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 1,936 crore in the previous fiscal, reflecting a growth of 18 percent.