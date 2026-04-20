PNB Housing Finance Profit Rises 26% QoQ To ₹656 Crore In Q4 FY26, Revenue Climbs To ₹2,182 Crore

PNB Housing Finance reported a 26 percent QoQ rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 656 crore | File Image |

Mumbai: PNB Housing Finance reported a 26 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 655.8 crore in Q4 FY26, with revenue from operations increasing to Rs 2,181.5 crore. Compared to Rs 520.4 crore profit in Q3 and Rs 550.4 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company’s quarterly trajectory reflects strong operational momentum supported by lower expenses and steady income growth.

Strong quarterly performance supported by cost control

The company’s total income rose to Rs 2,171.9 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 2,120.7 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 2,036.8 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations also improved sequentially to Rs 2,181.5 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rs 854.6 crore, registering a 27.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase and a 20.2 percent rise year-on-year.

Total expenses declined sharply to Rs 1,317.3 crore from Rs 1,452.2 crore in Q3 FY26, aiding profitability. On a yearly basis, expenses remained largely stable, indicating improved operational efficiency.

Sequential growth builds on lower impairment and stable costs

Sequential performance was driven by a reduction in overall expenses, particularly in impairment-related charges. Finance costs remained elevated at Rs 1,246.1 crore but were marginally lower than the previous quarter.

Employee benefit expenses moderated to Rs 125.6 crore from Rs 133.9 crore in Q3, while other expenses increased slightly to Rs 98.6 crore. The decline in total expenses contributed significantly to margin expansion during the quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) improved to Rs 25.17 from Rs 19.97 in Q3 FY26, reflecting stronger profitability.

Earnings supported by steady income streams

Interest income remained the primary contributor at Rs 2,054.0 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 2,019.4 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 1,905.9 crore in Q4 FY25. Fee and commission income also increased sequentially to Rs 122.0 crore.

Other income, however, turned negative at Rs (9.6) crore compared to Rs 1.6 crore in the previous quarter, slightly offsetting overall income gains.

Full-year performance reflects consistent growth

For FY26, consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,291.2 crore compared to Rs 1,936.1 crore in FY25, marking an 18.3 percent increase. Total income for the year rose to Rs 8,505.0 crore from Rs 7,691.6 crore in the previous year.

The company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This is a summarized report based on available financial data and not investment advice.