HDB Financial Services Profit Jumps 41% YoY To ₹751 Crore In Q4 FY26, Revenue Rises To ₹4,745 Crore

HDB Financial Services reported a 41 percent YoY rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 750.6 crore. |

Mumbai: HDB Financial Services reported a 41 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 750.6 crore in the March quarter of FY26, with revenue from operations increasing to Rs 4,745 crore. Compared to Rs 643.9 crore profit in the December quarter and Rs 530.9 crore in the year-ago period, the company’s earnings trajectory reflects steady sequential as well as annual growth, supported by improved operating performance and controlled costs.

The company’s total revenue rose to Rs 4,745.4 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 4,673.5 crore in Q3 and Rs 4,266.1 crore in Q4 FY25, indicating both sequential and annual expansion. Profit before tax increased to Rs 1,011.2 crore, compared to Rs 860.3 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 704.2 crore a year ago. The rise in profitability aligns with stable income growth and moderated expense levels during the quarter.

Sequential growth was supported by a decline in total expenses to Rs 3,134.2 crore from Rs 3,813.2 crore in Q3 FY26. Finance costs remained broadly stable at Rs 1,682.5 crore, while impairment on financial instruments declined to Rs 684.6 crore from Rs 712.2 crore in the previous quarter. Employee expenses also moderated sequentially, contributing to improved operating leverage and higher margins during the quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose to Rs 9.04 in Q4 FY26 from Rs 7.76 in Q3 and Rs 6.67 in the year-ago period, reflecting improved profitability. Total comprehensive income stood at Rs 801.1 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 633.1 crore in Q3 FY26. The company’s net profit margin improved to 15.82 percent during the quarter, compared to 13.78 percent in the preceding quarter and 12.45 percent a year earlier.

For the full year FY26, HDB Financial Services reported a net profit of Rs 2,543.8 crore, up from Rs 2,175.9 crore in FY25, while total revenue from operations stood at Rs 18,429.7 crore. The company’s performance reflects consistent growth in lending operations and stable asset quality metrics during the year.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on audited financial results and is not investment advice.