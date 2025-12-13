PNB Housing Finance Approves The Appointment Of Ajai Kumar Shukla As The Managing Director & CEO

New Delhi: PNB Housing Finance on Friday said its board has approved the appointment of Ajai Kumar Shukla as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.The appointment is effective from December 18, 2025, for a period of five years, subject to the approval of shareholders, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.
Shukla is currently serving as the Chief Business Officer at Tata Capital Housing Finance. Prior to Tata Capital, he worked with ICICI Bank in the mortgage business for more than seven years in various roles, it said.
