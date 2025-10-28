 PNB Housing Finance Reports 24% Increase In Net Profit To ₹582 Crore For The Second Quarter
The housing finance firm had earned a net profit of Rs 470 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.The company's total income for the quarter grew to Rs 2,131 crore from Rs 1,880 crore a year ago, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 08:48 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: PNB Housing Finance on Monday reported a 24 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 582 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.The housing finance firm had earned a net profit of Rs 470 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.The company's total income for the quarter grew to Rs 2,131 crore from Rs 1,880 crore a year ago, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Its interest income for the quarter was higher at Rs 2,017 crore compared to Rs 1,780 crore in the year-ago period.The net interest income rose 14 per cent to Rs 765 crore against Rs 669 crore in the year-ago quarter.The net interest margin moderated marginally to 3.67 per cent compared to 3.68 per cent in the second quarter of the previous year.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the company decreased to 1.04 per cent from 1.24 per cent at the end of September 2024.The affordable and emerging market segment continues to contribute 50 per cent of the total retail disbursements.The company's capital adequacy ratio stood at 29.80 per cent as of September 30, of which Tier I capital is 29.21 per cent, it added. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

