Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Secures ₹48,000 Crore In Strategic Investment Partnerships Through MoUs

Kolkata: The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), on Wednesday announced it has secured over Rs 48,000 crore in strategic investment partnerships through a series of MoUs during the India Maritime Week-2025 in Mumbai.At the event organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, SMPK entered into agreements with major players.

These include Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCIL) for long-term dredging operations, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd for investments in tank-farm and POL (petroleum, oil and lubricants) handling infrastructure at the Haldia Dock, and partnerships with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, JSW Infrastructure Ltd and Century Ports & Harbours Ltd for new container-terminal projects under a PPP model.

Among the deals, UltraTech Cement Ltd will establish a cement bulk-terminal at the Kolkata dock on a captive basis, while the port also partnered with real estate firms such as Srijan Real Estate & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Eden Realtors Ltd for river-front development projects on port-land assets, a statement said.

"These partnerships mark a defining step in SMPK's journey of transformation. By bringing together industry leaders and forward-looking institutions, we are building a future-ready maritime ecosystem that enhances trade capacity, attracts global investment, and supports sustainable and inclusive growth for the region," Chairman Rathendra Raman said.

Samrat Rahi, Deputy Chairman of SMPK, said the port has secured major investment commitments from several leading companies, with the largest single commitment coming from Haldia Petrochemicals at around Rs 10,000 crore, followed by Rs 5,000 crore from DCIL."Other significant MoUs were inked with Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd and HUDCO, each committing Rs 3,000 crore, Ripley with Rs 2,500 crore, and Adani with Rs 2,000 crore," Rahi said.

He added that further commitments came from JSW and IPRCL (Rs 1,500 crore each) and Century Ports (Rs 1,000 crore), while the one with Tata Steel remains confidential.

