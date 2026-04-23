Tata Capital Housing Finance Q4 Results Strong, Profit Jumps 34% To ₹526 Crore & NII Crosses ₹818 Crore With Stable Asset Quality

Mumbai: Tata Capital Housing Finance, part of the reputed Tata Group, has announced its Q4 results for the last financial year. The company reported a strong performance, with net profit rising 34 percent to Rs 526 crore.

In the same quarter last year, the profit was Rs 394 crore. This sharp growth shows that the company’s business is expanding well and profitability is improving.

Core Income Sees Solid Growth

The company also reported a healthy rise in its core income. Net Interest Income (NII), which reflects earnings from lending activities, increased by 24 percent to Rs 818 crore.

Last year, NII stood at Rs 662 crore. This growth indicates that the company’s lending business remains strong and demand for loans continues to rise.

Asset Quality Improves Further

There was also improvement in asset quality, which is a key factor for financial companies. Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) declined to 0.73 percent from 0.76 percent in the previous quarter.

Net NPA also improved slightly, coming down to 0.33 percent from 0.35 percent. Lower NPAs mean fewer bad loans, which is a positive sign for the company’s financial health.

Stock Shows Mild Gains

The company’s stock saw a slight rise during the trading session. Shares were trading at around Rs 341.70, up by Rs 4.35 or 1.29 percent from the previous close.

During the day, the stock touched a high of Rs 343 and a low of Rs 336.30. It opened at Rs 338.95, showing steady movement.

The company’s market capitalisation stands close to Rs 1.44 lakh crore, while its price-to-earnings (PE) ratio is around 34. The stock has seen a 52-week high of Rs 367.30 and a low of Rs 300.15.

What Experts Are Saying

Market experts believe that the stock is seeing limited buying interest for now. Investors are closely watching the company’s fundamentals and future growth triggers before taking major positions.

Overall, the results reflect steady growth, strong lending performance, and improving asset quality, which are positive signs for long-term investors.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Always consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions based on company performance or news.