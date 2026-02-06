 Tata Steel Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹2,730 Crore, EBITDA Rises 39% To ₹8,199 Crore With Margin At 14.4%
Tata Steel Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹2,730 Crore, EBITDA Rises 39% To ₹8,199 Crore With Margin At 14.4%

Tata Steel reported strong Q3 results with sharp profit and operating performance growth. Net profit surged year-on-year and beat estimates, while EBITDA and margins improved significantly. Revenue grew but slightly missed market expectations. Strong cost control and operational efficiency supported the company’s overall performance during the quarter.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
Tata Steel reported strong Q3 results with sharp profit and operating performance growth. | File Image |

Mumbai: Tata Steel reported strong results for the December quarter. The company posted a net profit of Rs 2,730 crore, which was much higher than the Rs 295 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The profit was also higher than the market estimate of Rs 2,389 crore, showing strong business performance during the quarter.

Revenue Growth But Slightly Below Estimates

The company reported revenue of Rs 57,002 crore for the quarter. This was slightly lower than the market expectation of Rs 58,957 crore.

However, revenue still grew 6.3% year-on-year, rising from Rs 53,648 crore last year. The growth shows stable demand and steady sales performance across key markets.

Strong Operating Performance

Tata Steel reported strong operating numbers during the quarter. EBITDA rose to Rs 8,199 crore, which was higher than the estimate of Rs 7,999 crore.

On a yearly basis, EBITDA increased 38.9%, rising from Rs 5,903 crore last year. This shows strong cost control and better operational efficiency.

Margins Improve Significantly

The company’s EBITDA margin improved to 14.4%, compared to 11% in the same quarter last year. This was also higher than the market expectation of 13.6%.

Better margins show that the company managed raw material costs and production efficiency well.

Overall Performance Outlook

The Q3 performance shows strong recovery in profitability and operating strength. Even though revenue missed estimates slightly, strong profit growth and better margins indicate improving business health.

The results show Tata Steel is benefiting from better pricing, cost control and stable demand conditions in key markets.

