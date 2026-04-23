Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q4 Results: Profit Drops 18% To ₹187 crore, ₹25.50/Share Final Dividend Announced

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC reported an 18% fall in Q4 profit to ₹187 crore due to weak other income. |

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC reported its Q4 results for FY 2025-26, showing an 18 percent year-on-year drop in net profit to Rs 187 crore, compared to Rs 228 crore in the same quarter last year.

The decline in profit was mainly due to a sharp fall in “other income.”

Core Business Remains Strong

Despite the drop in profit, the company’s core operations performed well.

Revenue from core business rose 6.8 percent to Rs 458 crore in Q4, up from Rs 428 crore a year ago.

This indicates that the company’s main business continues to grow steadily.

Weak Other Income Impacts Earnings

The biggest drag came from other income, where the company reported a loss of Rs 32.86 crore.

In contrast, it had posted Rs 71.96 crore as other income in the same quarter last year.

This swing significantly impacted the overall profitability.

EPS Falls

Earnings per share (EPS) also declined to Rs 6.48 in Q4, compared to Rs 7.91 in the year-ago period.

This reflects the pressure on the company’s bottom line.

Rs 25.50 Per Share Dividend

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 25.50 per share (face value Rs 5).

- The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM

- Payment will be made within 30 days of approval

- The record date will be announced later

Eligible shareholders holding the stock before the record date will receive the dividend.

What It Means for Investors?

While the core business growth is encouraging, the decline in other income has weighed on profits. The dividend announcement, however, offers some positive sentiment for investors.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on audited financial results and is not investment advice.