ICICI Pru AMC Q4 Profit Jumps 10% To ₹763 Crore, Income Rises 8.15% To ₹1,427 Crore

ICICI Prudential AMC reported a steady Q4 performance with profit rising over 10 percent and income up 8 percent. |

Mumbai: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company delivered a stable performance in the March quarter (Q4), reporting a 10.37 percent rise in net profit year-on-year. The company’s profit stood at Rs 763 crore, compared to Rs 691.2 crore in the same period last year, according to its exchange filing.

The company’s total income also grew during the quarter, rising 8.15 percent to Rs 1,427.7 crore from Rs 1,320 crore a year ago. This growth reflects steady business momentum and continued investor participation in mutual fund products.

Read Also ICICI Bank Completes Transfer Of AIF Management Rights To ICICI Prudential AMC Effective April 2026

On the expense side, ICICI Pru AMC maintained a controlled cost structure. Total expenses for the quarter were reported at Rs 389.16 crore. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 128.5 crore, while fees and commission expenses were Rs 111.5 crore. Other expenses came in at Rs 116.9 crore. The overall cost increase remained moderate compared to income growth, supporting profit expansion.

For the full financial year, the company posted strong growth in earnings. Net profit rose to Rs 3,298.2 crore, compared to Rs 2,650.6 crore in the previous year. Total income for the year increased to Rs 6,000.9 crore from Rs 4,979.7 crore, indicating sustained growth across operations.

The board of directors also announced an interim dividend of Rs 12.40 per share, offering returns to shareholders.

Read Also Central Bank of India Enters Mutual Funds Distribution Agreement With ICICI Prudential AMC

In terms of corporate developments, the company approved the appointment of Parikh & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, as its secretarial auditor for a five-year term. This appointment will be subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

The board also cleared employee-focused initiatives. It approved the grant of stock options under the ESOP Scheme 2025, allowing issuance of up to 0.78 million stock options to eligible employees, including senior management. Additionally, a stock unit scheme for 2026 was approved, covering up to 0.19 million equity shares.

The stock options will be issued at an exercise price of Rs 3,385.5 per share, aligned with current market levels, the company said. Overall, the results highlight steady growth and a balanced approach to costs and employee incentives.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on limited disclosed figures and is not a complete unaudited financial result or investment advice.