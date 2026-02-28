Central Bank of India Enters Mutual Funds Distribution Agreement With ICICI Prudential AMC

Central Bank of India has entered into a distribution agreement with ICICI Prudential AMC Limited to offer its mutual fund products to customers, the bank informed stock exchanges on February 27, 2026. |

Mumbai: Customers of Central Bank of India will soon have access to a wider basket of investment options. The public sector lender has formalized a tie-up with ICICI Prudential AMC Limited to distribute its mutual fund products across its network.

Central Bank of India Partners with ICICI Prudential AMC 📈 | MCap 36,594.82 Cr



• Central Bank of India signed a distribution agreement with ICICI Prudential AMC

• The agreement enables Central Bank of India to offer ICICI Prudential's mutual fund products to its customers

•… pic.twitter.com/U77D1uFlES — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) February 27, 2026

Central Bank of India has signed a distribution agreement with ICICI Prudential AMC Limited to offer mutual fund products to its customers. The move allows the bank’s customers to explore investment avenues beyond traditional savings instruments. The bank disclosed the development in a filing to both the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited on February 27, 2026.

ICICI Prudential AMC Limited brings significant scale to the partnership. Established in 1993, the asset management company currently manages total assets under management of Rs. 11.15 lakhs crores as on December 2025. It provides investment services to more than 1.5 crore investors across India, making it one of the leading asset management companies in the country.

According to the bank’s disclosure, the collaboration aims to help customers unlock the value of their savings through a range of mutual fund products offered by ICICI Prudential AMC Limited. By combining the bank’s customer base with the AMC’s product suite, both entities expect to widen access to diversified investment offerings.

ICICI Prudential AMC Limited operates as a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Prudential PLC, London. With this backing and its established presence in the asset management space, the agreement strengthens Central Bank of India’s ability to provide broader financial solutions. The bank has formally notified stock exchanges under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, placing the agreement on the official record.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the official stock exchange filing dated February 27, 2026, issued by the Central Bank of India and does not include any information beyond what is stated in the referenced document.