HDFC AMC Reports ₹2,859 Crore FY26 Profit, Recommends ₹54 Dividend Post Strong Revenue Growth

HDFC Asset Management Company reported FY26 revenue of Rupees 4,118.53 crore and profit after tax of Rupees 2,859.36 crore, reflecting steady growth in its asset management business. |

Mumbai: HDFC Asset Management Company has closed FY26 on a strong note, backed by robust revenue growth and disciplined cost management, while rewarding shareholders with a proposed dividend.

Profit Growth Sustained

HDFC AMC reported a profit after tax of Rs 2,859.36 crore for FY26, up from Rs 2,461.05 crore in the previous year, according to the audited results on page 5. Quarterly profit for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 623.29 crore. The consistent growth highlights strong earnings momentum driven by core asset management operations.

Revenue Expansion Continues

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,118.53 crore in FY26 compared to Rs 3,498.03 crore in FY25, reflecting steady business expansion. Total income reached Rs 4,617.26 crore during the year. The growth was supported by higher asset management fees and investment-related income, reinforcing the company’s dominant position in the mutual fund industry.

Margins and Cost Control

Total expenses for FY26 stood at Rs 907.08 crore, significantly lower relative to income growth, supporting strong operating margins. Employee benefit expenses were Rs 480.88 crore, while other expenses came in at Rs 334.32 crore. This cost discipline enabled the company to maintain high profitability despite market fluctuations.

Dividend and Shareholder Returns

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 54 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each, subject to shareholder approval. During the year, the company also completed a 1:1 bonus share issuance, significantly increasing equity share capital. These moves highlight a continued focus on enhancing shareholder returns.

Balance Sheet Strength

The company’s financial position remains strong, with total assets rising to Rs 9,988.39 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared to Rs 8,753.63 crore a year earlier, as seen in the balance sheet on page 6. Investments formed a major portion at Rs 9,396.23 crore, reflecting a robust treasury and investment base.

Cash Flow and Operations

Operating cash flow stood at Rs 2,530.09 crore for FY26, indicating strong cash generation from core activities. However, financing outflows were higher due to dividend payouts of Rs 1,925.19 crore. The company maintained stable liquidity with cash and cash equivalents at Rs 10.97 crore at year-end.

With strong earnings, disciplined cost control, and consistent shareholder payouts, HDFC AMC continues to demonstrate stability and growth in India’s asset management sector.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official filing and financial results document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.