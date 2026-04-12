 Top-10 Firms Add ₹4.13 Lakh Cr In A Week, HDFC Bank & ICICI Bank Lead Gains As Sensex Jumps 4,230 Points
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTop-10 Firms Add ₹4.13 Lakh Cr In A Week, HDFC Bank & ICICI Bank Lead Gains As Sensex Jumps 4,230 Points

Top-10 Firms Add ₹4.13 Lakh Cr In A Week, HDFC Bank & ICICI Bank Lead Gains As Sensex Jumps 4,230 Points

Eight of India’s top-10 firms added Rs 4.13 lakh crore in market value last week, led by strong gains in HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. A sharp market rally, supported by global cues and falling oil prices, boosted valuations, although some stocks like Reliance and Infosys saw minor declines.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, April 12, 2026, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Mumbai: India’s equity market rally last week significantly boosted the country’s most valuable companies. The combined market capitalisation (mcap) of eight out of the top-10 firms surged by a massive Rs 4,13,003.23 crore.

This sharp rise came alongside a strong performance in benchmark indices. The BSE Sensex climbed 4,230.7 points (5.77 percent), while the NSE Nifty gained 1,337.5 points (5.88 percent), reflecting a broad-based market recovery.

Banking Giants Lead the Gains

Private sector lenders emerged as the biggest winners. HDFC Bank added Rs 91,282.67 crore to its valuation, taking its total mcap to Rs 12.47 lakh crore.

Read Also
Top-10 Firms Lose ₹4.48 Lakh Crore In Market Value In A Week, SBI And HDFC Bank Emerge As Biggest...
article-image

ICICI Bank followed closely, with a jump of Rs 76,036.36 crore, pushing its valuation to Rs 9.46 lakh crore.

Bajaj Finance also saw a strong rise, gaining Rs 60,980.35 crore, highlighting renewed investor interest in financial stocks.

Broad-Based Buying Across Sectors

Apart from banks, several large companies saw solid gains. Larsen & Toubro’s valuation rose by Rs 47,624.97 crore, while Bharti Airtel added Rs 45,873.43 crore.

State Bank of India gained Rs 43,614.67 crore, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw an increase of Rs 26,303.49 crore.

Read Also
Top-10 Firms Lose ₹64,734 Crore In A Week, Bharti Airtel Leads Decline As Market Weakness & Global...
article-image

Hindustan Unilever also witnessed a rise of Rs 21,287.29 crore, showing strength in the FMCG sector.

A Few Losers Amid the Rally

Despite the overall positive trend, not all companies benefited. Infosys saw its valuation decline by Rs 3,285.03 crore, while Reliance Industries lost Rs 947.28 crore in market value.

However, Reliance Industries continued to remain India’s most valued company, followed by HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel.

Global and Domestic Triggers

Market sentiment stayed positive due to easing global concerns. Optimism around a temporary US–Iran ceasefire and a drop in crude oil prices below USD 100 boosted investor confidence.

These factors reduced inflation worries and supported equity markets.

Positive but Watchful

Analysts believe the rally reflects improving sentiment, but caution remains due to global uncertainties. Future market direction will depend on geopolitical developments, crude oil prices, and foreign investor activity.

For now, the momentum remains positive, with financial stocks leading the way.

Read Also
Stock Market Rout Hits Top Firms, HDFC Bank Loses ₹61,715 Crore In Market Value This Week
article-image

India’s equity market rally last week significantly boosted the country’s most valuable companies. The combined market capitalisation (mcap) of eight out of the top-10 firms surged by a massive Rs 4,13,003.23 crore.

This sharp rise came alongside a strong performance in benchmark indices. The BSE Sensex climbed 4,230.7 points (5.77 percent), while the NSE Nifty gained 1,337.5 points (5.88 percent), reflecting a broad-based market recovery.

Banking Giants Lead the Gains

Private sector lenders emerged as the biggest winners. HDFC Bank added Rs 91,282.67 crore to its valuation, taking its total mcap to Rs 12.47 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank followed closely, with a jump of Rs 76,036.36 crore, pushing its valuation to Rs 9.46 lakh crore.

Bajaj Finance also saw a strong rise, gaining Rs 60,980.35 crore, highlighting renewed investor interest in financial stocks.

Read Also
Top-10 Firms Lose ₹2.81 Lakh Crore In Market Value, SBI Emerges As Biggest Loser Amid Weak Stock...
article-image

Broad-Based Buying Across Sectors

Apart from banks, several large companies saw solid gains. Larsen & Toubro’s valuation rose by Rs 47,624.97 crore, while Bharti Airtel added Rs 45,873.43 crore.

State Bank of India gained Rs 43,614.67 crore, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw an increase of Rs 26,303.49 crore.

Hindustan Unilever also witnessed a rise of Rs 21,287.29 crore, showing strength in the FMCG sector.

A Few Losers Amid the Rally

Despite the overall positive trend, not all companies benefited. Infosys saw its valuation decline by Rs 3,285.03 crore, while Reliance Industries lost Rs 947.28 crore in market value.

However, Reliance Industries continued to remain India’s most valued company, followed by HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel.

Read Also
Six Of Top-10 Firms Add Rs 63,478 Crore In Market Value, L&T And SBI Lead Gains As Sensex Rises...
article-image

Global and Domestic Triggers

Market sentiment stayed positive due to easing global concerns. Optimism around a temporary US–Iran ceasefire and a drop in crude oil prices below USD 100 boosted investor confidence.

These factors reduced inflation worries and supported equity markets.

Positive but Watchful

Analysts believe the rally reflects improving sentiment, but caution remains due to global uncertainties. Future market direction will depend on geopolitical developments, crude oil prices, and foreign investor activity.

For now, the momentum remains positive, with financial stocks leading the way.

Follow us on