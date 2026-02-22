 Six Of Top-10 Firms Add Rs 63,478 Crore In Market Value, L&T And SBI Lead Gains As Sensex Rises 0.22%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSix Of Top-10 Firms Add Rs 63,478 Crore In Market Value, L&T And SBI Lead Gains As Sensex Rises 0.22%

Six Of Top-10 Firms Add Rs 63,478 Crore In Market Value, L&T And SBI Lead Gains As Sensex Rises 0.22%

Six of India’s top-10 companies added Rs 63,478 crore in market capitalisation last week, led by Larsen & Toubro and SBI. Sensex rose 0.22 per cent. However, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys and TCS saw declines. Analysts see key Nifty resistance at 25,800 and support near 25,300.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
The combined market capitalisation of six of India’s top-10 most valued companies increased by Rs 63,478.46 crore last week. |

Mumbai: The combined market capitalisation of six of India’s top-10 most valued companies increased by Rs 63,478.46 crore last week. The broader market also closed higher, with the 30-share BSE Sensex rising 187.95 points, or 0.22 per cent.

The gains were mainly driven by strong buying in select large-cap stocks, even as some companies saw a fall in valuation.

Read Also
BSE Sensex Jumps 700 Pts From Day’s Low To 82,908, NIFTY 50 Near 25,600; Value Buying, Global Cues...
article-image

L&T, SBI Biggest Gainers

Larsen & Toubro emerged as the biggest gainer. Its market value jumped by Rs 28,523.31 crore to Rs 6,02,552.24 crore.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police Ban ‘Khaki Swag’ Reels In Uniform, Warn Of Strict Action
Mumbai Police Ban ‘Khaki Swag’ Reels In Uniform, Warn Of Strict Action
Delhi: LPG Cylinder Explodes During Firefighting Operation; Police, Fire Personnel Among 13 Injured, Videos Surface
Delhi: LPG Cylinder Explodes During Firefighting Operation; Police, Fire Personnel Among 13 Injured, Videos Surface
Yuzvendra Chahal's Rumoured GF Shefali Bagga Spotted At Shikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine's Wedding, Fans Talk Relationship Speculation
Yuzvendra Chahal's Rumoured GF Shefali Bagga Spotted At Shikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine's Wedding, Fans Talk Relationship Speculation
UNESCO Honours Vasai Cathedral For Outstanding Heritage Preservation
UNESCO Honours Vasai Cathedral For Outstanding Heritage Preservation

State Bank of India (SBI) followed, adding Rs 16,015.12 crore. Its total market valuation now stands at Rs 11,22,581.56 crore.

HDFC Bank also saw its market cap rise by Rs 9,617.56 crore to Rs 14,03,239.48 crore.

Read Also
DIIs Cushion Market Fall Amid FII Selling, Domestic Money & Key Support Levels Keep Indices Stable
article-image

Similarly, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) gained Rs 5,977.12 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,52,203.92 crore.

Bajaj Finance added Rs 3,142.36 crore, pushing its market capitalisation to Rs 6,40,387 crore.

Companies That Lost Value

Not all top companies ended the week positively. Bharti Airtel saw the sharpest decline, with its valuation falling by Rs 15,338.66 crore.

ICICI Bank also witnessed a drop of Rs 14,632.10 crore.

IT giants Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recorded declines of Rs 6,791.58 crore and Rs 1,989.95 crore, respectively.

Nifty Outlook

Market experts said that on the technical front, 25,800 is the immediate resistance level for Nifty. Further resistance is seen at 26,000 and 26,200.

On the downside, support levels are placed at 25,300 and 25,100. A fall below 25,000 may increase selling pressure and lead to further correction.

Follow us on