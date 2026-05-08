Aditya Vision Q4 Profit Rises 36% To ₹21.7 Crore, FY26 Revenue Crosses ₹2,671 Crore

Aditya Vision reported a 36 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 21.7 crore. |

Mumbai: Aditya Vision Limited reported a 36 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 21.7 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by higher sales and improved operational performance. Revenue from operations rose 28.4 percent to Rs 625 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 486.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, sequentially, profit moderated from Rs 27.3 crore in Q3 FY26 while revenue declined from Rs 648.9 crore, reflecting the seasonal nature of the electronics retail business.

The company’s total income for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 627.2 crore against Rs 489.1 crore a year ago, while total expenses increased to Rs 596.5 crore from Rs 465 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax rose to Rs 30.7 crore from Rs 24.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Employee benefit expenses remained largely stable at Rs 21.2 crore, while finance costs increased to Rs 11.4 crore from Rs 10.7 crore on account of higher borrowing and lease obligations. Depreciation expenses also rose to Rs 10.7 crore from Rs 9.9 crore.

Sequentially, revenue and earnings softened during the quarter, with PAT declining 20.4 percent from Rs 27.3 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Total expenses fell marginally to Rs 596.5 crore from Rs 615 crore in the preceding quarter, aided by lower inventory-related costs.

The company noted in its filing that sales of electronic products are seasonal in nature and therefore quarterly numbers are not directly comparable.

For the full financial year FY26, Aditya Vision posted revenue from operations of Rs 2,671.6 crore, registering an 18.2 percent increase over Rs 2,259.8 crore reported in FY25.

Net profit for the year climbed 10.8 percent to Rs 116.9 crore from Rs 105.5 crore in the previous year, while basic earnings per share improved to Rs 9.07 from Rs 8.21. The board recommended a final dividend of 125 percent, amounting to Rs 1.25 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

The company’s audited results were accompanied by an unmodified audit opinion from statutory auditors Nirmal & Associates.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited standalone financial results and is not investment advice.