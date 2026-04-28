Bajaj Housing Finance Q4 Profit Rises 14% To ₹669 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹2,903 Crore

Bajaj Housing Finance reported a 14 percent YoY rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 669 crore, while revenue increased to Rs 2,903 crore, driven by higher interest income. |

Mumbai: Bajaj Housing Finance reported a 14 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rupees 669 crore in Q4 FY26, with revenue from operations growing to Rupees 2,903 crore. Sequentially, profit edged up from Rupees 665 crore in Q3 and Rupees 587 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting steady quarterly momentum. The company maintained stable earnings growth despite higher expenses and provisioning during the quarter.

Opening Performance Summary

On a yearly comparison, profit after tax increased by Rupees 82.51 crore from Rupees 586.68 crore in Q4 FY25 to Rupees 669.19 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue rose by Rupees 398.56 crore from Rupees 2,504.05 crore to Rupees 2,902.61 crore. Sequentially, revenue improved marginally from Rupees 2,883.72 crore in Q3 FY26. Growth was supported by higher interest income and improved fee-based earnings.

Sequential Growth Builds

Quarter-on-quarter, profit increased by Rupees 4.30 crore from Rupees 664.89 crore, while revenue rose by Rupees 18.89 crore. However, expenses also rose to Rupees 2,036.82 crore from Rupees 2,006.15 crore, reflecting higher finance costs and provisioning. Impairment on financial instruments stood at Rupees 55.48 crore, broadly stable sequentially. Profit before tax remained steady at Rupees 865.88 crore versus Rupees 864.54 crore in Q3, indicating controlled operational performance.

Key Drivers

Interest income remained the primary contributor at Rupees 2,707.28 crore, up from Rupees 2,697.30 crore in Q3 and Rupees 2,373.73 crore in Q4 FY25. Fee and commission income also improved to Rupees 93.30 crore from Rupees 77.28 crore sequentially. Earnings per share stood at Rupees 0.80, unchanged from Q3 but higher than Rupees 0.70 in the year-ago period. The quarter did not include any exceptional items, unlike Q3, which had a one-time charge.

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Full-Year Performance

For FY26, net profit rose to Rupees 2,560.34 crore from Rupees 2,162.90 crore in FY25, marking an increase of Rupees 397.44 crore. Total income grew to Rupees 11,150.29 crore compared to Rupees 9,554.33 crore in the previous year. The company’s annual performance reflects consistent growth across quarters, supported by strong lending activity and stable asset quality.

Disclaimer: This article is based on reported financial results and is not investment advice.