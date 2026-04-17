Bajaj Consumer Care Reports ₹1,153.4 Crore FY26 Revenue & ₹190.2 Crore Profit Amid Margin Expansion

Bajaj Consumer Care reported FY26 consolidated revenue of Rs. 1,153.4 crore and profit after tax of Rs. 190.2 crore, reflecting strong double-digit growth. |

Mumbai: Bajaj Consumer Care closed FY26 on a strong note, with growth accelerating across core categories and profitability improving sharply on the back of better margins and operational discipline.

Revenue Growth Accelerates

The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs. 1,153.4 crore for FY26, marking a 21.4 percent year-on-year increase, as highlighted in the financial summary on page 6. Quarterly performance remained robust, with Q4 revenue reaching Rs. 326.5 crore, up 32.3 percent year-on-year. This growth was largely driven by strong domestic demand and sustained traction across key product categories, reinforcing the company’s core business momentum.

Profitability Sees Sharp Jump

Profit after tax for FY26 stood at Rs. 190.2 crore, rising 51.8 percent year-on-year, while EBITDA increased to Rs. 224.4 crore, up 70.9 percent. Margins also improved significantly, with EBITDA margin expanding to 19.5 percent for the year. As seen in the chart on page 5, quarterly EBITDA reached Rs. 77.4 crore, reflecting strong operating leverage and improved cost efficiencies.

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Brand and Portfolio Drive Growth

The company’s flagship almond hair oil brand continued its strong run, delivering growth in the twenties for the full year and near double-digit volume growth in Q4, as noted on page 8. Additionally, the growth portfolio crossed Rs. 225 crore in annual sales, with products like coconut oil and Banjara’s range contributing significantly. Management aims to scale this portfolio to Rs. 500 crore over the next three years.

Channels and Markets Expand

Channel performance remained strong, with general trade delivering high-teens growth and organized trade contributing nearly 30 percent of overall business, as detailed on page 11. Rural markets showed recovery, posting strong growth in Q4. International business, however, remained weak on a yearly basis, though key markets like Nepal and Bangladesh continued to grow and improve profitability.

Bajaj Consumer Care’s FY26 performance reflects a combination of strong demand, expanding product portfolio, and disciplined cost management, positioning the company for sustained growth ahead.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s investor presentation and does not include independent verification or additional sources.