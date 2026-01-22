Bajaj Consumer Care Stock Hits Upper Circuit, Strong Q3 Profit Jump Lifts Investor Confidence

Bajaj Consumer Care shares hit the 20 percent upper circuit. |

Mumbai: Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care surged sharply on Thursday, January 22, after the company announced strong financial results for the December quarter. The stock jumped 20 percent to Rs 296.90 on the NSE, hitting its upper circuit limit. At this price, the company’s market value rose to about Rs 3,878 crore.

The sharp rise came as investors reacted positively to the company’s improved earnings and strong sales growth. The stock has been gaining steadily over the past few months and is now trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 310, touched in November 2025.

Stock performance remains strong

Bajaj Consumer Care shares have delivered solid returns across time periods. Over the past six months, the stock has gained more than 21 percent. Year-to-date, it is up around 15.5 percent. The steady rise reflects growing confidence in the company’s business recovery and improving demand conditions.

The stock’s 52-week low was Rs 151, recorded in April 2025, showing how strongly the shares have rebounded since then.

Q3 profit jumps sharply

For the third quarter of FY26, Bajaj Consumer Care reported an 83 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.37 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company had posted a profit of Rs 25.31 crore.

Revenue from operations rose by 30.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 306.09 crore. The growth was supported by higher sales volumes and better demand across key product categories. Total income, including other income, increased nearly 29 percent to Rs 311.38 crore.

Costs rise but margins improve

While total expenses rose about 21 percent to Rs 254.95 crore, profit still increased at a faster pace. This shows better cost control and operating efficiency, even as the company invested in growth and marketing.

Hair oil drives growth

The company said demand for hair and coconut oil products remained strong. The Almond Drops Hair Oil (ADHO) brand saw double-digit volume growth. Low-priced packs and sachets continued to show strong demand, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

The coconut oil portfolio recorded high single-digit growth, while the Banjara brand posted mid-teen growth.

Outlook supported by rural recovery

Bajaj Consumer Care said easing inflation, supportive government policies and a strong farm outlook are helping revive consumer spending. With improving demand and a strong product mix, the company believes it is well placed to sustain growth in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This news report is for information only and is based on publicly available company filings and market data. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities.