Laxmi India Finance Q4 Profit Jumps 214% To ₹16.3 Crore, FY26 Income Climbs 29% |

Mumbai: Laxmi India Finance Limited reported a 214 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹16.3 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, aided by lower expenses and improved operational performance. Total income rose 30 percent to ₹27.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹20.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Compared with ₹79.8 crore in Q3 FY26, quarterly income moderated sequentially, reflecting balancing adjustments between audited annual and nine-month results.

The non-banking financial company posted profit before tax of ₹20.6 crore during the quarter against ₹6.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses declined sharply to ₹6.5 crore from ₹14.1 crore a year earlier, while employee benefit expenses stood at ₹1.2 crore. Earnings per share increased to ₹4.06 from ₹1.84 in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations rose to ₹27.1 crore from ₹20.9 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequentially, net profit rose 62 percent from ₹10 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while profit before tax increased from ₹13.4 crore. Finance costs during the March quarter stood at ₹93.5 lakh compared with ₹3.4 crore in the preceding quarter. The company also reported net gains on fair value changes of ₹68.7 lakh during Q4 FY26.

For FY26, total income increased 29 percent to ₹319.6 crore from ₹248 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year rose 38 percent to ₹49.8 crore compared with ₹36 crore in the previous fiscal. Loan assets expanded to ₹1,48,009.6 lakh as of March 31, 2026, against ₹1,12,691.2 lakh a year earlier, while net worth rose to ₹46,468.6 lakh. Gross Stage-3 assets stood at 2.13 percent and CRAR at 26.12 percent.

During FY26, the company completed its initial public offering and raised ₹165.2 crore through a fresh issue of shares. It also disclosed co-lending arrangements and loan assignment transactions during the year in line with RBI disclosure norms.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.