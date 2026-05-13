Oil India Q4 Profit Rises 12% To ₹1,790 Crore, Revenue Climbs Above ₹5,960 Crore

Oil India Limited has appointed Bhupinder Kumar, Director in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, as Government Nominee Director on its board with effect from March 10, 2026. |

Mumbai: Oil India Limited reported a 12 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹1,789.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by higher operational income and improved segment profitability. Revenue from operations rose 8 percent to ₹5,960.7 crore compared with ₹5,518.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while sequential profit more than doubled from ₹808.3 crore in Q3 FY26. The company’s earnings were aided by higher crude oil segment profitability and other income during the quarter.

Total income during the quarter increased to ₹7,099.8 crore from ₹6,182.8 crore a year earlier. Total expenses stood at ₹5,042.8 crore against ₹4,162.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee benefit expenses rose to ₹489.6 crore from ₹459.8 crore, while depreciation, depletion and amortisation expenses climbed to ₹616.8 crore from ₹432.5 crore. Profit before tax improved marginally year-on-year to ₹2,057 crore from ₹2,020.3 crore.

Sequentially, revenue from operations increased by ₹1,044.6 crore from ₹4,916.1 crore in Q3 FY26. Net profit rose sharply by ₹981.2 crore quarter-on-quarter, while other income nearly doubled to ₹1,139.2 crore from ₹546.7 crore. Crude oil segment revenue rose to ₹4,406.5 crore from ₹3,265.6 crore in the preceding quarter, while pipeline transportation segment profit increased to ₹32.1 crore from ₹20.6 crore.

For FY26, Oil India posted standalone revenue from operations of ₹21,345.9 crore compared with ₹22,117.2 crore in FY25. Annual net profit declined 27 percent to ₹4,455.3 crore from ₹6,114.2 crore in the previous fiscal. Earnings per share for FY26 stood at ₹27.39 against ₹37.59 in FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per equity share in addition to interim dividends of ₹3.50 and ₹7 per share already paid during the year.

The company also recognised a provision of ₹865.1 crore during FY26 towards disputed service tax and GST liability on royalty payments, including interest of ₹360.4 crore. Oil India said the cumulative provision on this matter stood at ₹4,753.8 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on the company’s audited financial results filing and is not investment advice.