Vega Jewellers Q4 Consolidated Profit Falls 19% Sequentially To ₹36.6 Crore, FY26 Revenue Surges

Vega Jewellers reported consolidated Q4 FY26 revenue of Rs 807.9 crore. |

Mumbai: Vega Jewellers Ltd reported a 18.7 percent sequential decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.6 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 45 crore in the previous quarter, even as revenue from operations rose to Rs 807.9 crore from Rs 758.9 crore.

The company’s quarterly performance reflected higher operating scale during the year, while full-year revenue climbed sharply to Rs 940.6 crore.

The jewellery company posted consolidated total income of Rs 807.9 crore for the March quarter against Rs 758.9 crore in Q3 FY26, while total expenses increased to Rs 764.7 crore from Rs 712.6 crore sequentially.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 43.2 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 53.1 crore in the December quarter. The company did not report comparable consolidated quarterly figures for the year-ago period due to restructuring and acquisition-related changes during FY26.

Sequential growth in revenue was accompanied by a rise in employee benefit expenses, finance costs and raw material consumption. Employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 3.17 crore in Q4 from Rs 1.89 crore in Q3, while finance costs rose to Rs 6.17 crore from Rs 4.15 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 162 crore during the quarter.

Tax expense for the quarter came at Rs 6.77 crore, lower than Rs 8.13 crore in the previous quarter, partially cushioning the decline in profitability.

On a standalone basis, revenue from operations rose to Rs 181.9 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 136.3 crore in Q3 and Rs 5.2 crore in Q4 FY25. Standalone profit after tax stood at Rs 6.6 crore against Rs 7.7 crore sequentially and Rs 0.02 crore a year ago.

Earnings per share on the standalone business came in at Rs 6.75 for the quarter compared with Rs 7.83 in Q3 FY26.

For the full financial year FY26, Vega Jewellers reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 940.6 crore compared with Rs 0.17 crore in FY25, while consolidated net profit rose to Rs 46.2 crore from Rs 5.7 crore.

During the year, the company completed acquisitions and restructuring initiatives, including conversion of partnership firms into subsidiaries and LLPs, strengthening its organised jewellery business operations.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on the company’s unaudited/audited financial disclosures and is not investment advice.