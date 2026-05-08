Vedant Fashions Q4 Profit Rises 13% To ₹114 Crore, FY26 Revenue Crosses ₹1,435 Crore

Vedant Fashions reported a 13 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 114.3 crore. |

Mumbai: Vedant Fashions Ltd, the operator of ethnic wear brand Manyavar, reported a 13.1 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 114.3 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 101.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 8.7 per cent to Rs 399.4 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 367.4 crore a year earlier.

However, the company saw sequential moderation from the festive-heavy December quarter, when profit stood at Rs 134.9 crore and revenue at Rs 491.7 crore.

Mumbai-based Vedant Fashions posted total income of Rs 425.8 crore during the March quarter against Rs 389.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses rose to Rs 277.7 crore from Rs 254.8 crore a year earlier, driven by inventory changes, employee costs and other operating expenses. Profit before tax came in at Rs 148.1 crore compared with Rs 134.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the company reported softer performance compared with Q3 FY26, which is traditionally supported by festive and wedding demand. Revenue declined 18.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 491.7 crore, while PAT fell 15.3 per cent from Rs 134.9 crore.

Total expenses also eased sequentially to Rs 277.7 crore from Rs 331.9 crore. Employee benefit expenses declined to Rs 15.7 crore from Rs 18.3 crore in Q3, while purchases of stock-in-trade dropped to Rs 57.5 crore from Rs 88.7 crore.

For the full financial year FY26, Vedant Fashions reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,435.5 crore, up 3.5 per cent from Rs 1,386.5 crore in FY25. Annual net profit, however, slipped 3.3 per cent to Rs 375.5 crore from Rs 388.5 crore in the previous year.

Total income for FY26 stood at Rs 1,529 crore against Rs 1,472 crore in FY25. Earnings per share for the year came in at Rs 15.46 compared with Rs 15.99 in FY25.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.75 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. The company also said auditors B S R & Co. LLP issued an unmodified opinion on the annual financial results.

Disclaimer: This news article is based solely on company filings and audited financial results and does not constitute investment advice.