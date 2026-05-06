Arvind Fashions Q4 Profit Rises To ₹66 Crore, Revenue Climbs 15% YoY

Revenue from operations rose 14.8 percent to Rupees 1,364.8 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 1,189.1 crore a year ago, while remaining largely stable sequentially against Rupees 1,376.6 crore reported in Q3 FY26. |

Mumbai: Arvind Fashions Ltd reported a strong turnaround in the fourth quarter of FY26, posting a consolidated net profit of Rupees 66.3 crore compared with a loss of Rupees 72.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 14.8 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1,364.8 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 1,189.1 crore a year ago, while remaining largely stable sequentially against Rupees 1,376.6 crore reported in Q3 FY26. The company’s profitability improved on the back of operating leverage and lower inventory-led pressure.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 1,372.1 crore against Rupees 1,200.4 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax increased 23.7 percent year-on-year to Rupees 82.1 crore from Rupees 66.4 crore, and rose 53.4 percent sequentially from Rupees 53.5 crore in the previous quarter. Total expenses during the quarter were Rupees 1,295.7 crore compared with Rupees 1,134 crore in the year-ago period. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 82 crore from Rupees 69.4 crore, while finance costs stood at Rupees 44.9 crore.

Sequentially, net profit nearly doubled from Rupees 36.1 crore in Q3 FY26. The quarter also included an exceptional gain of Rupees 5.69 crore. The company’s inventory position improved sharply, with inventory changes contributing positively to operating performance during the quarter. Earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations stood at Rupees 3.52 in Q4 FY26 against Rupees 1.91 in Q3 FY26 and a loss per share of Rupees 6.99 in the year-ago quarter.

For the full financial year ended March 2026, consolidated revenue from operations rose 14 percent to Rupees 5,266.2 crore from Rupees 4,619.8 crore in FY25. Annual consolidated net profit surged to Rupees 183.7 crore compared with Rupees 33 crore in the previous year. Profit before tax for FY26 stood at Rupees 261.9 crore against Rupees 225.1 crore a year ago.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 1.60 per equity share of face value Rupees 4 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited Q4 FY26 financial results and is not investment advice.