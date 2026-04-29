Vedanta Net Profit Surges 89% To ₹9,352 Crore In Q4 FY26, Revenue Climbs To ₹24,609 Crore

Vedanta posted a strong Q4 FY26 performance with consolidated net profit rising 89 percent year-on-year to Rupees 9,352 crore, while revenue from operations increased to Rupees 24,609 crore. |

Mumbai: Vedanta Limited reported a robust financial performance for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, with consolidated net profit rising 89 percent year-on-year to Rupees 9,352 crore, compared to Rupees 4,961 crore in Q4 FY25. Sequentially, profit increased by Rupees 1,545 crore from Rupees 7,807 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting a 20 percent quarter-on-quarter growth.

Revenue from operations stood at Rupees 24,609 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rupees 21,337 crore in the previous quarter and Rupees 16,686 crore in the same period last year, marking a 15 percent sequential and 47 percent annual increase. Total income for the quarter rose to Rupees 25,027 crore, while total expenses increased to Rupees 19,119 crore from Rupees 16,602 crore in Q3, indicating higher operational costs.

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Profit before tax from continuing operations came in at Rupees 5,908 crore, compared to Rupees 5,221 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 3,330 crore in Q4 FY25, demonstrating improved operational performance. Net profit from continuing operations rose to Rupees 4,250 crore, up from Rupees 3,887 crore in the preceding quarter and Rupees 2,537 crore a year ago.

The company also reported a significant contribution from discontinued operations, which added Rupees 5,102 crore to the total quarterly profit. This supported overall earnings growth and strengthened the company’s bottom line.

On a full-year basis, Vedanta reported consolidated net profit of Rupees 25,096 crore for FY26, compared to Rupees 20,535 crore in FY25, reflecting a 22 percent increase. Revenue from operations for the year stood at Rupees 78,437 crore, up from Rupees 62,717 crore in the previous year. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at Rupees 17.15 (basic), compared to Rupees 14.62 in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 8.92 in Q4 FY25, indicating improved shareholder returns.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the audited financial results provided by the company and does not provide investment advice.