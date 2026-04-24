United Drilling Tools Secures ₹31.66 Million Vedanta Order For Oilfield Equipment Supply

United Drilling Tools Limited has secured a domestic order worth Rupees 31.66 million from Vedanta Limited’s Cairn Oil & Gas division for supplying critical oilfield equipment. |

New Delhi: United Drilling Tools is adding fresh momentum to its order book with a new contract from Vedanta, highlighting continued demand for specialized oilfield equipment in India’s energy sector.

Wins Key Domestic Order

United Drilling Tools Limited has secured an order valued at Rs 31.66 million from Vedanta Limited’s Cairn Oil & Gas division for the supply of critical oilfield equipment. The contract strengthens the company’s domestic presence and underscores its position as a reliable supplier of high-technology equipment for oil and gas operations.

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Supplies Core Equipment

The scope of the order includes tubing, pup joints, and crossovers, each playing a crucial role in drilling and production processes. Tubing enables the extraction of hydrocarbons from wells, while pup joints help maintain accurate spacing within the tubing string. Crossovers ensure compatibility between components with different thread types, supporting seamless integration during operations.

Strengthens Industry Position

The order reflects continued confidence from a major private sector player in the company’s manufacturing capabilities and product quality. Management indicated that the contract aligns with its focus on delivering reliable solutions for the energy sector, backed by engineering expertise and adherence to stringent quality standards.

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Executes Within Timeline

The contract is expected to be completed within a period of three to four months, highlighting the company’s ability to deliver within tight timelines. This execution capability remains central to maintaining strong relationships with key clients and sustaining repeat business in a competitive market.

United Drilling Tools, based in Noida, has built a reputation over decades for manufacturing specialized equipment such as casing pipes, gas lift systems, and downhole tools. Its products comply with international standards and are supported by a portfolio of registered trademarks and patents, reflecting ongoing innovation.

The latest order adds to its growing portfolio and supports its strategy to expand across both domestic and international markets while maintaining operational efficiency and product reliability. This contract reinforces United Drilling Tools’ steady growth trajectory, combining technical expertise with timely execution to strengthen its foothold in India’s oil and gas equipment market.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on United Drilling Tools Limited’s official press release dated April 23, 2026, and does not include external analysis or independent verification.