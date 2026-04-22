United Drilling Tools Secures ₹3.16 Crore Order From Vedanta For Tubing Supply

United Drilling Tools Limited has received a domestic order from Vedanta Limited for supplying tubing, pup joints, crossovers, and related accessories. |

Noida: United Drilling Tools is seeing steady traction in its core oilfield equipment business after landing a fresh order from Vedanta’s Cairn Oil & Gas division.

Wins Domestic Supply Order

United Drilling Tools Limited has secured a commercial order from Vedanta Limited for the supply of tubing, pup joints and crossovers along with related accessories. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and falls within the company’s routine business operations, reinforcing its presence in India’s oil and gas equipment supply chain.

Order Value And Timeline

The contract carries an estimated value of Rs 3,16,65,748.40, translating into a mid-sized addition to the company’s revenue pipeline. As outlined in the filing, the execution timeline for the order is set at four months, indicating a relatively short delivery cycle and quicker revenue realisation for the company.

Focus On Core Offerings

The scope of the order highlights United Drilling Tools’ continued focus on manufacturing and supplying critical oilfield components such as tubing and crossovers. These components play an essential role in drilling and production operations, and the order underscores the company’s positioning as a reliable supplier for upstream energy companies.

Clean Governance Structure

The company has clarified that there is no promoter or group company interest in Vedanta Limited related to this transaction. Additionally, the order does not fall under related party transactions, ensuring that the deal is conducted on an arm’s length basis in line with regulatory expectations and corporate governance standards.

The latest order from Vedanta signals sustained demand in the domestic oil and gas sector, offering United Drilling Tools a steady stream of business while reinforcing its operational capabilities in delivering specialized equipment.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company's filing document provided and does not include independent verification or inputs from external sources.